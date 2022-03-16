Southport vs York City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, team news and ones to watch

Southport are going through a wobbly patch of form at the moment and will look to make home advantage count after only winning one of their last six.

In the last outing for The Sandgrounders, they lead Chorley at the break thanks to an early Jordan Archer goal. However, the visitors failed to maintain their lead, with Chorley's Oliver Shenton finishing off his brace in injury time to win it.

Port's home record has been known to be one of the best in the league this season. They have made The Pure Stadium a fortress, losing just once on home turf this campaign, that being a 3-2 loss against struggling Blyth Spartans.

Despite the host's impressive home form, York City will visit Merseyside with no fear at all, as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games, having not lost since January.

The Minstermen could have been accused of suffering from some trophy hangover, failing to open the scoring in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Curzon Ashton, with Curzon not even being allowed a shot.

League success is the main focus for City at the moment, and they will look to kick on in the playoff race against Southport, one point above them, just a week after that dramatic FA Trophy tie finale at Dagenham.

Team news

Southport's Doug Tharme, well known for his long throw weapon, is out injured. Tharme recently signed a deal with Championship side Blackpool, but will still remain at Port until the end of the season.

Another loanee in Liam Edwards may be ruled out of this key league game, but still in contention. It is uncertain whether the defender will appear on Saturday against York.

On loan from Nottingham Forest, Sam Sanders could possibly make his second appearance for York City after returning to the bench on Tuesday, following a hand injury.

City's AJ Greaves suffered an injury against Darlington last week after being on the receiving end of his own attempted tackle - he is doubtful for this fixture.

21-year-old defender Josh King remains on the sidelines with a broken leg, but has recently returned to light training.

Predicted lineups

Southport: Mason; Oliver, Bainbridge, Anson (C), C. Doyle, J. Doyle; Munro, Hmami, Vassallo; Walton, Archer

York City: Jameson; Duckworth, Kouogun, Brown (C), Barrow; Wright, McLaughlin, Hancox; McKay, Willoughby; John-Lewis

Ones to watch

Tyler Walton

The former Minsterman couldn't make a good enough impression at York, barely breaking through into the first team. However, Walton has found his feet at Farsley Celtic and Southport, recently making his deal permanent with The Sandgrounders and is a versatile attacker.

Known for his pace and skillful ability to beat defenders, the threatening 23-year-old will be looking to add to his only goal since joining Port against a former club on Saturday.

Paddy McLaughlin

A fans' favourite at York City, Paddy McLaughlin has been back at his best lately, and hopes to extend the St. Patrick's Day celebrations to Saturday with a win.

McLaughlin is in his second spell with The Minstermen, after being part of the Wembley Twice squad in 2012. The midfielder has chipped in with four goals so far this season, and most importantly, successfully dispatched his penalty at Dagenham last week.

Previous meeting

This is set to be the 83rd meeting between these two sides, and it's expected to be quite an eventful game, as usual.

Last time, Southport headed to the LNER Community Stadium back in October, taking on a York City side managed by Steve Watson.

City captain Matty Brown found the opener just before the half hour mark, but Southport's Josh Hmami levelled just two minutes after.

Both 'keepers made some great saves to keep their team in it before Akil Wright headed York City in front, 13 minutes into the second half.

Olly Dyson sealed the win for The Minstermen on 85 minutes, resulting in a 3-1 win in front of a bumper crowd of almost 3.2k at the LNER Community Stadium

What the managers have said

York manager John Askey spoke to BBC Radio York ahead of Saturday's crucial match, and on the style of football Southport like to play.

"They like to get the ball from back to front and compete, we know what to expect. (Southport) get the ball forward and look to put it under pressure." BBC Radio York

How to watch and listen

Tickets are available to purchase online until 2pm on matchday for the following prices:

Adults: £13.50 - Seating is £15

Concession (Over 65): £10 - Seating is £11

Junior (Aged 12-17): £5

Child (Under 12): £0

You can buy tickets HERE.

Other than watching the game live at Haig Avenue (The Pure Stadium), there will be no livestream, but commentary is available from BBC Radio York.

Kickoff is at 15:00 GMT.

Both clubs and Jorvik Radio will be providing live updates through their social media channels.