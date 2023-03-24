Marine 4-1 Southport: Port falter in the final four as Marine soar to the final

National League North outfit Southport were comfortably beaten by Northern Premier League outfit Marine, as a possibility of two cup finals were quickly dashed after an abject display in Crosby.

The Port looked slow to get going and looked fatigued after their hard fought victory over Scarborough on Saturday, and a chance to secure back-to-back Liverpool Senior Cups was ended. Despite levelling with just under twenty minutes remaining, three late goals sealed their fate.

Marine looked excellent throughout the game, monitoring all Southport attacks with ease and the hosts could have had even more if they had taken some other opportunities.

With Southport equalising so late on, you wouldn’t be forgiven to think that the lowly Mariners, making a stern effort for promotion in their first season back in the seventh tier, would succumb to the Port who lay a league higher, but a Lewis Britton second half hat-trick meant it’s Marine who travel to the Senior Cup Final, where they’ll face Runcorn Linnets.

Story of the match

Southport manager Liam Watson highlighted the toughness of coming to a hostile ground like Marine, and straight from the off, his side struggled to form any tempo or inject any impetus, with the Mariners dealing with the Yellows’ pressure excellently.

Both sides entered the game with confidence boosting wins, with Marine sinking Whitby Town and the Port narrowly defeating play-off chasing Scarborough, but you sensed a nervous start to the game, with both sides going hammer and tong with the final at reaching distance.

Marine’s first effort on goal arrived early on, as veteran Southport shot-stopper Tony McMillan forced into a low save to deny Marine’s Joe Hardy.

McMillan remained a busy ‘keeper, with Marine’s relentless pressure forcing Southport on the back-foot, and the rising Joe Bunney warmed the Port’s shot-stopper’s gloves as he tipped round the post.

The game’s next twenty minutes left many with nothing of note to hammer home about, but out of nowhere, Sol Solomon almost handed Marine the lead after his firm drive rattled the post before he was brought down in the area. This left the man in the middle with no other option than to point to the spot.

Jordan Lussey stepped up and under pressure, he showed a calm head to place his penalty past Tony McMillan, sending the Port ‘keeper the wrong way to hand Marine the lead.

Marine celebrating their first of the evening - (Photo: Marine and Southport at battle this evening - (Photo: Paul Moran)

Marine never stopped and even piled on more pressure in aim of grabbing a second, with midfielder Mark Howarth posing a different threat from the engine room.

Firstly, a snap shot by the Mariners 4 drifted far and wide before a drilled shot on target was beaten away by Tony McMillan.

The second half continued the trend in a relatively slow game, but the visitors finally began to grew into the contest without warning Marine ‘keeper Bayleigh Passant.

Many warning shots were fired but on a devestating counter attack, the hosts ventured for their second, almost inflicting further damage on Southport.

The ever-threatening Sol Solomon raced in behind the Southport defence once more, and he was able to lay off an advancing Marine man, but a fine block by Chris Doyle prevented the hosts as second.

Southport gathered their ideas together, as their place in the final seemed under threat and after Passant sprung himself to deny Connor Heath’s strike, the Port levelled proceedings.

Niall Watson’s drive forward at goal left him with an opportunity to lay off his teammate, Tyler Walton, who managed to fire beyond Bayleigh Passant to put the tie in the balance with less than twenty minutes remaining.

Southport celebrating their equaliser - (Photo: Paul Moran)

Early on in the second half, Joe Hardy was taken off as former Waterford and Cork City man Louis Britton replaced him and as the game ticked on the substitution proved to be an inspired one.

Solomon was presented with the ball on the left once more and he spotted Britton racing through on goal. Solomon’s ball across the face was easily finished by Britton as Marine regained their lead within three minutes of going behind, and it sent the boisterous crowd on the Crosender Way into a sea of ecstasy.

Britton netting Marine’s second - (Photo: Paul Moran)

It never took long for Marine to add a third, and it was Britton again in the right place at the right time.

McMillan raced too far out of his goal as he tussled with Charley Doyle, Solomon picked up the loose ball and found Britton again, who made a hard finish look simple as he extended Marine’s cushion to two.

Britton adding Marine’s third - (Photo: Paul Moran)

Marine almost adding a fourth to their already adroit display, as Britton was through once more but couldn’t complete his hat-trick at that stage.

This didn’t take much longer, as Britton chalked up the match ball with practically the last kick of the game.

He gathered the ball at the perimeter of the penalty area and stroked beyond McMillan as Marine entered the Liverpool Senior Cup Final, as well as knocking out the current holders in the process.

Player of the match

Louis Britton (Marine)