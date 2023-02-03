Leamington vs Blyth Spartans: National League North Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Leamington are hoping to get rid of one of the most unwelcome current records in English football as they host Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Paul Holleran's side have gone the joint longest with Everton in England's top six tiers without a league win. The Brakes' last victory in the National League North was October 22, a 2-1 win over AFC Fylde at Your Co-op Community Stadium, the same day that the Toffees recorded a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Blyth Spartans visit the Warwickshire countryside this weekend knowing that three points would bring them within reach of escaping the relegation zone, and drag Leamington into the battle to survive the drop.

Team news

Leamington

Brakes boss Holleran confirmed in the week that midfielder Simeon Maye has left the club, however the 52 year old is expected to be bringing in a new face to cover for Maye's departure.

Ben Usher-Shipway made his first appearance since sustaining an injury in Brakes' 2-2 draw at Croft Park on November 1 against this weekend's opponents. Kelsey Mooney is now back in full training on the Harbury Lane pitch following his ACL tear in March 2022 and will most likely make a staggered return over the next month.

Embed from Getty Images

Blyth Spartans

Spartans' manager Graham Fenton has brought in centre back Finn Cousin-Dawson on a short term loan deal from Bradford City to cover for absentees in their back line. The 20 year old has already made 21 appearances in the National League North this season for Spennymoor Town.

Injury absentees for Blyth's Tuesday night trip to Kidderminster were Nathan Buddle, Lewis McNall,, Michael Liddle, Rhys Evans, JJ O'Donnell and Michael Richardson. Nicky Deverdics is back available for selection following his three game suspension, having served the last game of his ban at Aggborough.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted lineups

Leamington | Hawkins, Meredith, Streete, Lane, Hall, Clarke, Walker; Cross, Edwards, Turner, Hulbert

Blyth Spartans | Mitchell, Dopson, Lees, Cousin-Dawson, Round, Deverdics, Pani, Hickey, Barlow, Chiabi, Hodgson

Key players

Ollie Hulbert (Leamington)

It took nearly three weeks from when Leamington announced the signing of Ollie Hulbert on loan from Yeovil Town for Hulbert to make his debut as the majority of National League North matches suffered due to the freeze.

The striker boasts step two experience with Gloucester City and Hereford as well as a spell in the Cymru Premier with Cardiff Met. He led the line well in the Brakes' defeat to King's Lynn Town last weekend and will be aiming for his first goal in the gold and black to kick start a mammoth month of fixtures.

Alex Mitchell (Blyth Spartans)

The hosts are expected to attack from the off on Saturday, knowing what a good run of form in February could do, and Alex Mitchell will find himself in the firing line as the away side's custodian.

Voted into Gretna FC's Team of the Decade for the 2010s, the 31 year old joined Blyth Spartans in 2021 and played a large part in Spartans securing safety last season. The Green Army have conceded nearly double the amount of goals that Leamington have this season, defensive solidity will be key if they want to get anything out of this game.

Last meeting here

The last meeting of the two sides at Your Co-op Community Stadium was in the final week of July last year, a Jack Edwards header on his first game back following a series of neurological tests secured a win for the home side.

That was Leamington's first win in 11 league games, their league winless run has gone on for 12 games this season.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Leamington's Your Co-op Community Stadium is set to host this National League North game. It opened in 2000 alongside the resurrection of Leamington FC and has been built by hand by supporters of the fan owned club every season to keep up with ground regulations.

What time is kick off?

As per all games in the National League North this Saturday, the game will be kicking off at 3pm.

How can I watch?

There will be no television coverage for this game, however commentary is provided live and free of charge on Leamington's dedicated radio station BrakesLiveFM. Highlights will be uploaded on LeamingtonFCTV on Sunday.