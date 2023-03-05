Southport vs Blyth Spartans: National League North Preview, 2023

A criminally out-of-form Southport need to muster up a winning formula on Saturday afternoon, and their task ahead is going to prove tough against relegation rivals Blyth Spartans.

From a once promotion threatening side, the slide of Southport in recent weeks has been gradual but very concerning, as the Sandgrounders sit 17th in the National League North and sit just 4 points above the relegation zone after results fell against them this weekend, so their poor run has seen them slip perilously into a relegation battle. A 1-0 defeat at Brackley Town showed their inabilities once more, so a win would stand them in good stead and give them relative comfort above the bottom four.

Blyth Spartans head to Haig Avenue engrossed in a relegation battle but in a fine run of form. They travel to the seaside town unbeaten in five and their last defeat was dealt in February. They’ll be confident to topple the Port after their recent good run and their recent good run against Southport.

Team News

Southport

Southport will have some sidelined for Tuesday’s clash, with Jack Doyle and Declan Evans injury blows over recent weeks, with both due to continue their spell on the sidelines

Josh Hmami has been out for a little while, with the midfielder gradually being re-introduced to the squad and he will be hoping he is nearing readiness for a cameo in a Southport shirt as soon as possible.

Blyth Spartans

Spartans will continue to miss long-term absentees Nathan Buddle and Lewis McNall.

Cedric Main missed out on the recent victory over AFC Telford United due to injury but is expected to return.

Likely Line-Ups

Southport

McMillan, Oliver, Doyle, Anson, Woods, Archer, Miles, Walton, Quansah, Watson, Bainbridge

Blyth Spartans

Mitchell, Evans, Liddle, Lees, Hickey, McGowan, Deverdicks, Main, Chiabi, Cousin-Dawson, Spellman

Players To Watch

Jordan Archer (Southport)

Continuing his goal-scoring prowess following his double digit season last term, Archer is only five behind his league tally from last campaign with just over half the season remaining.

Archer is fast, strong and a clinical number nine, good in the air with a constant threat of Southport’s being a long-throw and service from Jack Doyle, Michael Carberry and Connor Woods down the flanks.

The Port’s top scorer, Archer hasn’t been his usual clinical self except from excelling against Curzon Ashton in the 2-1 win at the start of the year, but has proved to be a striker who can pop up at the right moment.

Isaac Walker (Blyth Spartans)

Since arriving from Redcar Athletic, Walker has been on red-hot form for Spartans.

It took him until his third game to net his first, curling home a delightful strike against local rivals Spennymoor Town. He has now netted four times since his arrival, so he’ll be hoping to keep up his fine form of late as Blyth look to escape the relegation zone.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Haig Avenue, Southport.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday March, 7.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom, there will be coverage through both sides respective local BBC channel’s

Southport’s Matchday Live will get underway from 19:00 GMT

Live updates will be available on Southport and Blyth’s social media channels during the game.