Pep Guardiola hails five-star Erling Haaland as City advance to UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in style, as they stuck seven past a helpless RB Leipzig side on Tuesday evening.

Erling Haaland was once again the man drawing the plaudits, having become only the third player in the history of the competition to score five goals in a single match as City ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the Norweigan as he sat down to talk to the press following the full-time whistle.

On why he replaced Haaland

No player in the history of the competition has scored a double hat-trick, and with half an hour left on the clock after bagging his fifth, Haaland may well have fancied his chances of writing his name into the history books.

However, Guardiola denied the 22-year-old the opportunity to do so, replacing him with World Cup-winning Argentine Julian Alvarez shortly after hammering home his fifth of the evening.

The Spaniard joked that Haaland would have a "boring life" if he were to achieve such a milestone at a young age:

"If he achieves this milestone at 22, 23, it will be boring his life!

"He wouldn't have a target to reach in the future. Here and everywhere. That's why I make a substitution. I didn't know about Messi with Leverkusen, but I make a substitution because normally when the game is over we want them to play."

On Haaland's performance

Guardiola hailed the performance of the Norweigan, who became the youngest player in the competition's history to reach the 30-goal mark.

City's manager admitted that he had been disappointed with his forward's showing at Selhurst Park on Saturday, but cited Haaland's movement and ability to help the defensive unit as a key element to his success on Tuesday night:

"Most of the time, when he scores hat-tricks after 60-65 minutes I make a substitution.

"Today he scored five but touched 30-35 ball contacts. This is what we're looking for. When you're involved in a game defensively, the ball comes to score goals you're more clever, more precise. [Ilkay] Gundogan scores goals, he can do it. Sometimes it's his fault, sometimes he doesn't move.

"For example at Crystal Palace he didn't move, I said 'you didn't play good today'. Other days it is our fault, like in Leipzig we didn't find him. Sooner or later we're working a bit, everyone we try to make the process quicker.

"Once we break the holding midfielder we have to be quicker. People think it depends on the line-up we'll play slowly, comfortable. The mentality is always been so so aggressive. Sometimes we cannot do it because the opponent is there."

On the performance of Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was restored to the starting XI for the clash with Leipzig, having been forced to settle for a place on the bench in the weekend win over Crystal Palace.

Guardiola had challenged De Bruyne to go back to the basics in his pre-match press conference, and the Belgian did exactly that as he produced a vintage performance under the Etihad lights:

"Kevin is a player for the dynamics. If he doesn't have the dynamic or movements he is not a player like can play there.

"He's not a player who receives the ball in the pockets and can stop. He's a guy who outside, inside, attack here, attack there. Make the transitions, press high. Building from Bernardo [Silva], Erling [Haaland]. The intensity we have, this is the player we know. I know Kevin can't play all the time in that position. You have to understand his quality. When it happens, the assists come free, the goals come free.

"[But] he doesn't do that after the amount of balls he lost to give up transitions for the opponents [in previous games]. He doesn't make assists or goals.

"I am going to discover Kevin De Bruyne? After seven years together, I'm going to tell you how incredible he is? In periods sometimes you are up, lows. When Kevin is right, left, moving here, close to central defenders to set the ball, in the box arrive, make the transitions. Kevin is 'hats off'. But he has to realise.