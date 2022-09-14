Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Post Match Player Ratings

Manchester City maintained their 100% start to their UEFA Champions League campaign at the expense of Borussia Dortmund, as late goals from John Stone and Erling Haaland secured a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Here is how the players fared in an end-to-end encounter in East Manchester.

Manchester City

Ederson - 5

The Brazilian was helpless in stopping Bellingham's opener and had little else to do.

Joao Cancelo - 7

Struggled to contain the threat of Marco Reus on the break but provided the Manchester City winner with a sublime ball to Erling Haaland.

Manuel Akanji - 6

Dealt with the physical threat of Anthony Modeste well but caught napping alongside Ake for Dortmund's opener.

Nathan Ake - 6

Had little to do on his return from injury. Flat-footed for Dortmund's opener.

John Stones - 8

He'll never hit a ball quite so sweetly. His thunderbolt got Manchester City back on track.

Rodri - 7

Did what he does best in breaking down Dortmund's counter attacking threat.

Ilkay Gündoğan - 5

A quite performance by the German's high standards. Did little wrong, but equally struggled to have any impact on the game.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6

A quiet night by his high standards. Put in a shift.

Riyad Mahrez - 3

A mere bystander for his hour on the pitch. He's been out of favour with Pep throughout the early weeks of the season, this performance will do him no favours.

Erling Haaland - 7

Had little say on proceedings until the 83rd minute when he fired home an unorthodox yet sublime volleyed winner. Is he the missing piece of the jigsaw?

Jack Grealish - 4

Grafted hard on his return for injury, but struggled with his final product, too often looking to fire off a shot instead of getting his head up to look for the pass.

Substitutes

Bernardo Silva - 8

His energy changed the complexity of the game for the hosts

Phil Foden - 8

Worked tirelessly. Unfortunate to not get on the scoresheet.

Julian Alvarez - 7

The Argentine ran himself into the ground. Should've done better with a late chance which could've put the game to bed.

Kalvin Phillips - N/A

Borussia Dortmund

Alexander Meyer - 4

Should've done better with John Stones opener. Could do little with Erling Haaland's fantastic winner.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6

Marked Riyad Mahrez out the game. Didn't get forward as much as he would've liked.

Mats Hummels - 8

A rock at the back for 80 minutes. Can't be faulted for either goal.

Niklas Süle - 7

Rarely put a foot wrong as Dortmund contained City's threat for large periods of the evening. Beaten only by Haaland's extraordinary winner.

`Thomas Meunier - 5

The weakest of Dortmund's back four. Struggled with Grealish in the first half, even more so with a lively Phil Foden.

Salih Özcan - 6

Rarely put a foot wrong, but failed to have any significant impact on the game.

Emre Can - 6

A solid performance from the former Liverpool man. Helpful in the transition from defence to attack but caught a little flat-footed in attempting to close down Cancelo en route to Haaland's winner.

Jude Bellingham - 8

Manchester City are believed to be keen admirers of the Englishman, and on this display, you can see why. Composure personified in the middle of the park. Topped off a stellar performance with a fantastic header.

Marco Reus - 8

A constant threat for Dortmund. Ought to have opened the scoring early in the second half before providing the assist for Jude Bellingham moments later.

Anthony Modeste - 6

Provided a target up top for Dortmund's midfield to work towards but failed to have any significant impact on

Giovanni Reyna - 6

Worked tirelessly down the Dortmund right flank in the first half. Tested reactions of Ederson with a curling effort in a largely uneventful first 45.

Substitues

Donyell Malen - N/A

Nicolas Schlotterbeck - N/A