Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig: Erling Haaland scores five as City book their place in UEFA Champions League quarter finals

Erling Haaland became only the third player in UEFA Champions League history to score five goals in a single match, as Manchester City thrashed RB Leipzig in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Story of the Match

There had been nothing to separate the sides when they met in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, as Marco Rose's side gave as good as they got in a high-quality 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

Pep Guardiola's team selection suggested that he feared that his side may be in for a difficult evening, as the Spaniard opted for the gritty Bernardo Silva on the right wing ahead of either Phil Foden or Riyad Mahrez. What occurred proved to be anything but.

City's opener arrived in somewhat controversial circumstances after Slavko Vincic penalised Benjamin Hendrichs for handling the ball inside the host's penalty area. Haaland made no mistake from the spot as he powered the ball home from 12 yards.

City - and Erling Haaland - had their second some 60 seconds later, as the Norweigan found himself in the right place at the right time to head home after Kevin De Bruyne's initial effort cannoned back off the crossbar.

A second moment of controversy arrived late in the second half, as Ederson rushed out of his area in an attempt to break down a Leipzig counterattack. Despite seemingly winning none of the ball, the referee adjudged that no foul play had occurred, instead opting to book Leipzig forward Timo Werner for his understandably colourful appeals.

The hosts all but ended the match as a contest on the stroke of half-time, as Haaland completed his hat-trick by bundling the ball home after Janis Blaswich denied Ruben Dias from close range.

Ilkay Gundogan grabbed City's fourth early in the second half, as he finished off a fine team move by curling home from the edge of the box to quash any slim hopes of a Leipzig revival.

Haaland added his fourth and City's fifth just five minutes later, as he once again found himself in the right place at the right time to thrash the ball past a helpless Blaswich.

The Norweigan's scoring didn't end there though, as the 22-year-old joined Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano in becoming only the third player in the history of the competition to score five goals in a single match, firing the ball home after Blaswich parried Manuel Akanji's header into the path of the City striker.

Guardiola denied Haaland the opportunity to become the first player to score a double hat-trick in the Champions League, as Julian Alvarez replaced him in the 62nd minute.

The intensity of the game dwindled as the match drew towards a close, however, there was still time for one more moment of magic as De Bruyne bent an unstoppable effort into the top corner to ensure that City rubber-stamped their tag as competition favourites heading into Friday's quarter-final draw.

Manchester City: Ederson; Ake, Dias, Akanji, Stones; Rodri, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne; Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Laimer, Kempl, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner.

Player of the Match - Erling Haaland

City's Norwegian striker has now scored 10 Champions League goals this season, five of them coming against Tuesday night's opposition. He is proving more and more frightening as he builds a rapport with this new team.