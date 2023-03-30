Wolfsburg 1-1 PSG: Wolfsburg overcome PSG to set up semi-final tie against Arsenal

Wolfsburg drew 1-1 with PSG in the second leg of their Champions League tie to set up a semi-final against Arsenal.

In what was a pulsating game, PSG looked bright and energised early on, but a stunning goal from Alexandra Popp had the hosts 2-0 in front on aggregate.

Kadi Diani pulled one back for PSG ten minutes after Popp’s opener, before she hobbled off with an injury.

The game was end-to-end with both sides having a number of chances, but it’s Wolfsburg who progress, winning 2-1 on aggregate.

STORY OF THE MATCH

If the first leg was tight and cagey, the first half of the second leg was anything but.

The French side made a fast start to the contest. Ramona Bachmann’s close control got her into the box, but her effort was blocked.

Chances soon followed for Laurina Fazer and Kadi Diani, but neither could find the back of the net.

Diani did eventually have the ball in the net, but her effort was ruled out for a tight offside call. It was obvious that Wolfsburg really weren’t at it.

That was until the 20th minute. Alexandra Popp robbed the ball in the midfield and laid it off to Felicitas Rauch. The veteran forward continued her run, and when Rauch played it back to her, she executed a sumptuous curling effort over Sarah Bouhaddi to double Wolfsburg’s aggregate lead.

Popp could’ve had her second eight minutes later, but her diving header was well saved by Bouhaddi. All of a sudden, it was the Parisians who were on the back foot.

But the game ebbed in a different direction again on the half hour mark. A deep cross from the ever-present Sakina Karchaoui found Diani, who got between both centre-backs to head home and bring the scores level on the night.

They could’ve levelled the scores on aggregate as static Wolfsburg defending left Bachmann in acres of space in the box, but she could only sky her effort over the bar. The Swiss international knowing she could, and should, have done better.

As PSG looked in the ascendency, the were dealt a blow as Diani was forced off with what looked like a shoulder injury. How would PSG cope without their marksman in the second half?

SECOND HALF

The second half started much like the first, end-to-end.

Kheira Hamraoui picked up a great position in the box to receive a pass from Bachmann, but her effort was well saved by Merle Frohms.

Then followed ten minutes of relentless Wolfsburg pressure. Sveindís Jónsdóttir made a tremendous run down the wing and her cross almost picked out Popp, but Karchaoui came back in the nick of time to stop Popp from bagging her second.

Two minutes later, a moment of incredulity. A cross Rauch found an unmarked Popp four yards out from goal, but she could only hit the post with her side footed effort. The Volkswagen Arena in shock.

PSG were holding on by a thread, but they had Bouhaddi to thank as she made herself big and swatted away Jill Roord’s effort.

Popp must’ve been thinking that she was never going to get her second, as yet another header from her was this time cleared off the line by Grace Geyoro.

However, PSG sent a warning shot of their own 20 minutes from time. A corner wasn’t cleared away by the Shewolves, allowing Amalie Vansgaard to have a volley on goal, but it flashed just wide of the post.

After the French side had a messy corner, it was time for the Germans to have one. Huth’s corner wasn’t cleared, allowing Lena Oberdorf to head on goal, but she saw her effort cannon off the crossbar.

The final foray promised to be exciting and so it proved. Vansgaard did magnificently well to rob Dominique Janssen of the ball to tee up Karchaoui in the box, but she could only see her effort sail over the bar.

Two minutes later, Jónsdóttir’s cross turned into a shot and clipped the bar. The fact it was only 1-1 was absurd.

It was a frantic end to the game with PSG pushing and pushing for that illusive second goal, but it wasn’t forthcoming, and it’s Wolfsburg who book a semi-final tie against Arsenal.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Sakina Karchaoui

Karchaoui certainly didn’t deserve to be on the losing side this evening. In the first half, we saw attacking talents, tormenting the Wolfsburg back line and her assist was divine.

The second half showed her defensive capabilities. Her goal saving tackle on Popp was world class, and with so many absentees in this PSG squad, she certainly stepped up to the mark. A shame we won’t see more of her in this competition.