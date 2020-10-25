What to expect from Germany ahead of Tuesday's game against England

Phil Neville's Lionesses travel to Wiesbaden to face Germany in their first game since March after international football was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is nearly a year since the two last met, a historic tie at Wembley Stadium which saw the visitors win 2-1 in front of 77,768 supporters, the record attendance for a Lionesses home fixture.

Ahead of the game, VAVEL.com spoke to Bundesliga Fanatic's Sean Wang to see what can be expected from Marina Voss-Tecklenburg's side.

Star players

A side with a number of players who could cause problems for the visitors, Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsán, who recently earned her 100th international cap, could be crucial:

"Dzsenifer Marozsán is, in my opinion, the only truly world-class player in the current German squad (which is weird to say for a team that has been consistently good for so long). You want a midfielder who can dictate the tempo of the game, speeding it up or slowing it down as necessary, and Maro does that with aplomb.

"Melanie Leupolz has settled well after moving to Chelsea, and she's another that's pretty much nailed on to start (if Germany decide to take this game seriously). Alex Popp, being the captain, is still an every-game starter (even though personally I think she should be slowly phased out). They are probably the biggest "stars" in this squad after Marozsán."

Who may surprise?

Primarily a midfielder, Lena Oberdorf performed well against the Republic of Ireland when utilised as a centre-back, while VfL Wolfsburg's Svenja Huth is a player who those who don't regularly watch German international or domestic football should watch out for:

"I personally feel that Svenja Huth doesn't get the credit she deserves. She's the vice-captain of the squad and very consistent regardless of playing on the wing or centrally. It's probably the result of her being somewhat of a late bloomer on the international stage, but for those who don't watch Germany or Frauen-Bundesliga frequently, she would be one to watch out for.

Embed from Getty Images

"Another is Lena Oberdorf. She's still so young but it's clear that she's earned Tecklenburg's trust. There've been many injuries to Germany's defenders (Sara Doorsoun, Leonie Maier, etc. are all out), and it's telling that MVT decided to slide Oberdorf back to play centre-back rather than some other older, more experienced players during the qualifier against Ireland. She's now played CB, DM, AM, and winger for club and country this season, and is already an integral part of this Germany squad at age 18."

Who will Germany miss?

Germany have had a number of injury problems in their side and will likely miss the influence of Guilia Gwinn and Almuth Schult during Tuesday's game:

"Giulia Gwinn and Almuth Schult [will be missed]. MVT often plays Gwinn as an ultra-attacking RB, and any national team will miss someone who's the Young Player of the World Cup. It's even more damaging for Germany because they're so weak at fullback right now; Kathy Hendrich is the only fit fullback on the squad.

"Schult is working her way back but Germany have been unsettled in goal. MVT has played Laura Benkarth more frequently, but it looks like Merle Frohms might have won the No. 1 spot for now. I personally had been screaming for Ann-Katrin Berger to get a longer look; she was called in but had to pull out due to injuries."

Who to watch from the Frauen-Bundesliga

Many women's football fans in the UK caught their first glimpse of the Frauen-Bundesliga over lockdown when a handful of games were shown on BBC Alba, although the league is difficult to follow for international viewers. When it comes to those who play their domestic football in Germany, there are a number of ones to watch:

"Sydney Lohmann has started off the season extremely well with Bayern Munich. She was one of the last cuts for the 2019 World Cup and it's nice to see her bouncing back after an indifferent league season last year. Lohmann is an athletic box-to-box midfielder, and she offers something a bit different than Germany's crowded central midfield (Maroszán, Leupolz, Lina Magull, Sara Däbritz). Obviously, she's still young and not anywhere close to that yet, but Sam Mewis is a very optimistic comparison.

Embed from Getty Images

"Linda Dallmann, also of Bayern, is a personal favourite of mine. She's not so young but probably folks who don't watch FBL wouldn't know her very well. She's a tricky playmaker who likes to float between the wing and the No. 10 spot. People had worried that she might not cope with stepping up from a small club to Bayern, but she did and she's also now consistent call-up for Germany (if not a nailed-on starter).

"Germany have an extremely young forward line if you ignore Huth and Popp (who's injured), and Tecklenburg has committed to this young group. Lea Schüller is probably the biggest name of the group, but Klara Buhl and Nicole Anyomi are also there. Laura Freigang is the hot striker in the league at the moment, so maybe she'll get some time. Basically, look for who starts next to Schüller."

Could the hosts be better prepared?

With England hosting the 2022 European Championships and not having to compete in qualification, they have not played a game since March whereas Germany have already had two games post-lockdown. However, with the hosts having now qualified for the Euros, it may be used as a chance to experiment and thus any extra cohesion could be lost:

"I suppose, but with Germany having so many injured players and WSL being a stronger league I think it's probably a wash. I wouldn't put too much stock in Germany being more cohesive, especially since MVT will probably start experimenting after qualifying for the Euros and this game being a friendly."

Match prediction

With a side which has had a number of injuries and that has already qualified for the European championships, Marina Voss-Tecklenburg will have her sights set on 2022 and will now be trying to figure out the best squad to take to the tournament:

"I think MVT will play her youngsters. Germany have already qualified for the Euros so now the focus will turn to figuring out who will be in their starting XI in 2022. Alex Popp being out with injury also helps in this regard. I wouldn't be surprised if England win this game simply because they have the Olympics to prepare for and there's more urgency there."