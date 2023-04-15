Ward: Make Wembley a dream come true

Playing in a third-round FA Cup tie for Newquay against Arsenal back in 2008 felt like a dream come true for Carla Ward facing star-studded players like Lianne Sanderson, Rachel Yankey and Alex Scott.

Fast forward 15 years later and a trip to Wembley is on the horizon but one difficult assignment lies in wait tomorrow against Chelsea at the Bescot Community Stadium, Walsall.

Management stints at Sheffield United and Birmingham City possessed magical moments in this esteemed competition but a chance to write more history in the CV of Ward could tick another box come tomorrow evening.

On Wembley dreams

A Wembley final is a dream of football players and staff across the country - and Carla Ward is no different. The Villa boss has guided her team to great domestic success this year, battling the top teams head-on.

When asked about her thoughts on the Wembley experience, she said:

"It's massive, I would be lying if I haven't dreamt about it, anyone who tells you that they don't dream about Wembley then I beg to differ, it would be great for the football club.

"As a player at Newquay, we lost 9-0 to Arsenal and it felt like the greatest day ever, there were 2,000 people that day but it sounded like 22,000.

"You always remember moments in the FA Cup and the opportunity to get to Wembley is something we look forward to.

"There's no dressing it up, it's an FA Cup semi-final, and as a young girl you always dream about these moments and getting to Wembley - whether that's as a player, coach, or staff."

"There's an excitement growing because it's an opportunity. That's the message, that we're 90 minutes away from Wembley."

On her opponents, Chelsea

However, to get to Wembley, they need to face a tough Emma Hayes' side. Speaking on her opponents, Ward said:

"They are an unbelievable side, they really are. They have an abundance of world-class talent and we know that. But this is a one-off game.

"That match before the international break will probably help us a lot because we have learned a lot from it. It's about taking that into this game and trying to seize the opportunity."

The women's game can still do more

There have been incentives for Villa ahead of the clash with Chelsea tomorrow including financially, an experience that hasn't happened in women's football before now with £100k the prize money for whoever wins the competition.

When asked, Ward was quick not to undermine the opposition in front of her and admitted the task at hand was dealing with football affairs.

She said:

"I don't get involved in the financial side of things, to be honest, the money coming in is significantly more but we can still do more in the women's game."

The cruciality of infrastructure

The infrastructure of a football club is important to how things prevail on the pitch.

Ward had a period of reflection before the big game tomorrow saying that her side is "ahead of schedule," but she is wanting the Midlands outfit to keep their feet on the ground after what has been an impressive season from Villa.

She continued:

"It shows that we've made great strides as a football club both on and off the park. when I first came to the football club we had a plan and a strategy that we wanted to stick to.

"We're ahead of that but it's most importantly about making sure we're keeping our feet firmly on the ground, we haven't achieved anything yet but we're progressing all the time which is a good thing.

"We still have to build both on and off the pitch but we're in a good place there's no question about that but it's about continuing to do things the right way.

"There's potential to grow and we've shown that over the last couple of years, I've said a lot over the past couple of weeks about how important it is to build infrastructure off the pitch so we can build on the pitch.

"We want to creep into the top four but there's a lot more to be done before we think about that both on and off the park, it's about aligning the two together and making us stronger moving forward."