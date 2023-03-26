Women's Football Weekend: The trailblazers that help evolve the beautiful game

Women's football is where it's at. Since VAVEL rebooted it's coverage of the sport, it is a turn of phrase that has become common language.

The ebullient style, the unassailable attitudes, and the strong sense of sisterhood are all on-pitch reasons to engage with the women's game.

However, the inclusivity and social progress that many involved in the sport contribute to adds a whole other dimension unparalleled to its higher-ranking male counterpart.

VAVEL's latest piece explores the very best of women's football. From the women who have shaped our world to those who send our spirits soaring with their remarkable talent - every nominee following a successful Women's Football Weekend deserves to have their name up in lights.

But it's not to say we've missed a few, because we definitely have. In a sport quickly becoming their own, it's hard to keep up with every great name.

Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona

Kicking things off with the world's best isn't always the worst idea. In fact, it's pretty wise. And whether we talk about the men's or women's game, Alexia Putellas is one of the all-time greats irregardless.

The Spanish midfielder personifies the concept that football is the beautiful game. While the Ballon d'Or Féminin has only been awarded four times, she has won half of them. It's an achievement rewarded for her ability to mesmerise.

She can control games by herself, contributing regularly to Barcelona's attacking output. In the 2018–19 season, she was the club's highest scorer in all competitions, and in the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons, she was Europe's highest-scoring midfielder.

But statistics and goals aren't all that the magician has in her locker. Deft touches, pirouettes in tight spaces to puncture gaps in the opposition defence, and the dexterity to give and receive the ball with both feet, are traits that make up the perfect paradigm of tiki taka football.

When young girls grow up, their dream will be to play like Alexia Putellas. With her match sharpness back up to scratch, Spain could also be in with a chance of international glory come this summer's World Cup.

Written by Robin Mumford

If you’re looking for inspirational female footballers, then look no further than Jill Scott MBE.

She was a key member of the lionesses Euros winning squad last summer, and in total, Jill made 161 appearances for her country, scoring 27 goals plus making nine appearances for Team GB in the Olympics.

In a FIFA report looking at the 2011 World Cup, Jill was described as “energetic, ball-winning midfielder who organises the team well, works hard at both ends of the pitch and can change her team's angle of attack."

In addition, she was highlighted as one of England’s four key players that tournament.

Now she has retired, Jill is attempting to break down barriers and become a pundit, and she was recently seen covering England vs Italy in the mens euro qualifiers.

In 2022, Jill Scott was also made an MBE for services to women’s football, which highlights the enormous impact she has had on the game., while simultaneously winning the heart of the nation on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Written by James Kendrick

Jess Fishlock - Wales

We have been blessed in Wales to have witnessed some of the most skilful and talented players wearing the red shirt. From Gareth Bale to Helen Ward, to John Charles and Sophie Ingle. However, when it comes to Jess Fishlock, she has something different; a main character energy that not many can match.

On the pitch, her box of tricks is limitless. Need a perfectly weighted 50-yard pass? Fishlock can do that. Quick feet to get out of a tight space? Fishlock has got you covered. A composed finish in the box? No problem for Jess.

Her abilities are endless, epitomised by the World Cup playoff semi-final against Bosnia at the Cardiff City Stadium. In front of a record crowd of 15,200, Fishlock took control and produced a stunning volley to send Wales through to the playoff final, the furthest any Wales team has gone before.

Off the pitch, Fishlock is an icon in her own right. A staunch and vocal supporter on LGBTQ+ at home and abroad, Fishlock isn’t afraid to speak her mind about the unjust treatment that many still face around the world. She has also tried her hand at punditry and is, unsurprisingly, a natural with a microphone in hand.

All these qualities mixed together make Jess one of the most cherished and popular faces in Wales, and it’s no surprise that young girls and boys are baying for her signature or for a picture with the superstar before and after games. Plus, at the age 36, Fishlock is showing no sign of slowing down, which is exciting for anyone from a Welsh perspective.

Written by Siôn Misra

Marta - Brazil

Getting the Match of the Day annuals for Christmas in the late 2000s and early 2010s, one name was always highlighted whenever they spoke about women’s football – Marta.

The Brazilian is still going, plying her club trade in America for Orlando Pride, but it was on the international stage, wearing the iconic Brazil number 10, where she made her mark.

First making her debut back in 2002, she has gone on to make 174 appearances for the Seleçāo, scoring 115 goals along the way. Her number of records and honours go on forever: six time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year, countless golden boots, the World Cup’s record time goalscorer. The striker seems to have completed it all, apart from winning the World Cup.

She became the first player ever, male or female, to score in five different World Cup tournaments when she netted against Australia in 2019 and two years later became the first player to score in five straight Olympics.

The career of the 37 year old may be coming to an end, but there’s no doubting that her legacy left on the game will be lasting.

Written by Max Passantino

Taylor Hinds - Liverpool

Born in Northampton, Taylor Hinds has played football all her life, joining the Northampton Town development squad aged 10 before being scouted by Arsenal.

Hinds made her senior debut for the Gunners in 2017 aged just 18. In 2018 she made the move up north to the blue side of Merseyside where she stayed for two years making 24 appearances.

Hinds then made the cross city jump to the Reds of Liverpool in 2020 where she has been an ever present at left-back, making 56 appearances for the club to date.

In 2022, she signed a new long-term contract with the club, along with playing a pivotal part in her sides FA Women’s Championship win, which saw them move up into the Women’s Super League.

Hinds is a strong 1v1 defender and has the technical ability going forward to be a threat with four goals for Liverpool so far.

She has also acted as captain for Liverpool in the absence of Niamh Fahey, leading by example on and off the pitch.

She is a role model for young athletes in Merseyside, girls, and boys alike and that is why she makes it onto this list to celebrate Women’s Football Weekend.

Written by Jonny Maze

Lotte Wubben-Moy - Arsenal & England

The England and Arsenal defender, although not the first name on either teamsheet, is becoming a real hero in her community. Following the Lionesses' historic Euros victory in 2022, Wubben-Moy and international and domestic teammate, Leah Williamson, pitched an idea that would solidify their winning legacy.

In an open letter signed by the entire squad, Wubben-Moy outlined her wish for girls and boys to have equal opportunity to play football in schools, and to ensure a minimum of 2 hours of physical education a week is accessible to all. This letter was sent to the Prime Minister, in hopes to make vital strides in the progression of the game.

In March 2023, the government announced their commitment to consolidate the Lionesses' legacy, by putting £600 million into school sports over the next two academic years.

Speaking on the announcement, Wubben-Moy said: "By making football more accessible to millions of girls across the nation, we have opened a crucial door for the growth of women's football and women's sport as a whole. I am proud to be part of something that will live on for generations to come."

As well as changing the lives of millions of young girls across the UK, the 24-year-old made the day of a handful of Arsenal fans following the postponement of a game in January. The Gunners were due to play Brighton in a Women's Super League clash, but the game was hailed unplayable following an afternoon pitch inspection.

To brighten the moods of the travelling Arsenal fans, Wubben-Moy put money behind the bar at a pub local to the ground, encouraging supporters to have "a cranberry juice and crisps on [her]". This small act of kindness did the rounds on social media, confirming Wubben-Moy's status as a true community hero.

At only 24, and having already achieved so much, there is no doubt we will see more drive for change from Arsenal's number 3.

Written by Mia Claydon

Alex Morgan - USWNT

There’s very few footballers that have had a bigger impact than Morgan. The American, who grew up in California, has been playing at the top level since making her debut for California Storm in 2010. Since then, she has featured for clubs in America and across the pond with Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur.

Her work in the USWNT is where she gained fame on the world stage. She has featured 204 times for her country since her 2010 debut, scoring 121 goals in the process.

Morgan won the 2015 and 2019 World Cup with her country, as well as winning Olympic gold at London 2012. In fact at the 2019 World Cup, she finished as the joint top-scorer in France, only losing out on the golden boot due to a tiebreaker. The now 33-year-old is well-known in England for her stereotypical ‘tea’ celebration against the Three Lions at the 2019 World Cup. Despite some still holding a grudge against her, it does not tale away from her ability and drive to make change.

Off the pitch, she played a huge part in winning a lawsuit for unequal pay against the men’s national team. The women eventually won a $24 million settlement, which led to U.S Soccer now paying equal wages to the men and the women.

Alex Morgan has proved her talent on the pitch time and time again, but her fight for equality is just as (if not more) important than her technical ability. It is unclear how much longer she will be playing the professional game for, but, whenever it is, there is no doubt she will go down as one of the greatest players this generation.

Written by Alex Mitton

Hannah Cain will always hold a special place in my heart, not only was she the first player I've ever interviewed, but she is also an inspiration and an overall lovely person.

She hasn't had an easy ride in her career and has recently recovered from an ACL injury. After 14 months out she returned and opened up about how much she struggled with her mental health during this period.

Hannah sustained an ACL injury and underwent surgery, she was bed bound for five days afterwards. After nine months out, Cain returned to training to carry out some final assessments and everything went from bad to worse. After she had opened into a jog, she tore her hamstring.

The last four months of her recovery were the hardest and she even considered if it was worth going back. This time really took a toll on her mental wellbeing.

This is a side of football I think needs to be spoken about more; mental health is so important for everyone. For people with a platform, like Hannah, to discuss this not only takes a lot of bravery, but with it comes a lot of admiration.

Written by Alice Wright

Alex Scott - BBC & Arsenal

Alex Scott is more than an icon or a legend of women’s football, her impact on the game in this country is unimaginable. She is a superstar not just on the pitch but off it too. She has pioneered her way into punditry and has become one of the best in the business.

After a sparkling career littered with trophies, Scott ventured into broadcast and has since become one of the leading sports presenters in this country and across the continent.

After a brief loan spell at Birmingham City, Scott quickly became one of the biggest talents in North London with Arsenal. It was at Arsenal where she won the WSL six times, the FA Cup seven times, and the Champions League once, when she scored the only goal to lift the trophy.

Starting out as a striker, Scott transitioned into the full-back position where she found her feet and became the best in the country. She went on to reach 100 games for England before retiring in 2017 to focus on punditry.

While her trophy cabinet is stacked with football trophies, she has become more than a footballer as she became one of the first female broadcasters at the BBC to present at the World Cup in 2018, while she was awarded an MBE in 2017.

Scott’s knowledge, respect, and values have helped her to become a household name in the media industry and she is determined to continue breaking down gender barriers. Scott has become a flagship role model for young girls up and down the country who now see a route into football and can follow in her footsteps.

Written by Jayden Whitworth

Sarina Wiegman - England & Netherlands

Sarina Wiegman sits in the English history books alongside Sir Alf Ramsey as the only England senior managers to win international silverware.



Wiegman joined the England set up after five years as the manager of her homeland - the Netherlands. In her first full year as head coach, she won the 2017 European championship with the Oranje; picking up the country’s first major women’s football trophy. In that tournament, the Dutch won every single game.



Wiegman, following her success in the tournament with the Netherlands, won The Best FIFA Women’s Coach title in 2017.



Sounds familiar… Right?



Wiegman joined the Lionesses in September 2021, taking over from interim coach, Hege Riise. In Wiegman’s first tournament as head coach, the European Championships in 2022, the Dutchwoman led the England Women’s National Team to their first piece of silverware: beating every team they faced.



History completely repeated itself with Wiegman again, winning The Best FIFA Women’s Coach due to her incredible efforts during the summer of 2022. She still remains unbeaten as England boss, after 29 games in charge. Her team have racked up an unbelievable 137 goals in that time - conceding just nine.



Since the Lionesses victory, women’s football in England has grown exponentially. The WSL is broadcast live on major media outlets, clubs have smashed their season ticket records, and players have become household names.

Written by Mia Claydon

Elen Valentine - Aberystwyth Town

In Wales, Aberystwyth Town goalkeeper Elen Valentine is beginning to catch the eye of many in the Adran Premier.

Having struggled to break through whilst at Birmingham City, the now Aber Town number one was starting to fall out of love of football.

However, a move to Aberystwyth Town for her University studies followed, and after attaining a scholarship at Aberystwyth University it meant she would play for Aber Town in the Adran Premier, whilst playing for Aber Uni during the week in BUCS (The University Leagues).

Now a regular starter for ‘The Seasiders’, she has also earned call ups to the Wales Under 19’s national team in recent times, showing the progress she has made this season.

As someone who also attends Aber Uni, it has changed my perception on women’s football with the knowledge of University and Welsh women’s football. Having grown an interest in Elen’s career path, it has changed my outlook on the different ways players in the women’s game can begin their career.

Written by Harry Ware

Ella Toone - England & Man United

Manchester United forward Ella Toone became an inspiration to many last Summer, netting a crucial goal in the Euros Final against Germany, which saw England go on to win 2-1, supplying the nation with a first major trophy since 1966.

And her creative attitude back at United has been absolutely no different, claiming involvement in ten WSL goals this season, across 15 appearances.

The 23-year-old has more than proven her talent, and is quite clearly naturally gifted - it seems fair to say, the Lionesses' 'secret weapon' is no longer secret.

Her contribution to women's football is momentous at such an age, and deserved the utmost recognition during Women's Football Weekend.

Written by Ryan Brookes

Wendie Renard - France & Lyon

Wendie Renard's name is legendary in France, where she is recognised as one of the most accomplished female players of all time.

She came to the French mainland at the age of 16 to pursue her football ambitions, although she initially did not make the team. She was, however, invited into Lyon's developmental programme and has since been a staple at the club.

The Lyon captain and centre back is the only player to have been nominated to every Women's #World11 since the award's inception in 2015, and she also leads the way in Women’s Champions League club appearances.

Her total accomplishments are an extensive list, but she has gone to win over fifteen league titles with an outstanding run of dominance – she helped Lyon win the Division 1 Femininefourteen times in a row, and the UEFA WCL five times in a row.

The stalwart recently made a stand, in an attempt to make the French Federation to open their eyes into the damning issues within the French national team.

Renard recently revealed that she will not compete in the 2023 Women's World Cup, opting to take a break from international football in order to safeguard her mental health.

She turned to social media to expose the team's poisonous culture, spotlighting the hazardous working circumstances that players must undergo in order to represent their nation.

Her actions were followed by fellow international teammates Kadidiatou Diani and Marie Antoinette Katoto. Her status within French football and powerful actions should be enough to promote change.

“Lasting over time is not something everyone can achieve. You have to demand a lot of yourself and also challenge yourself because every match has its own truth, every season has its own truth.”

Written by Luca Rosewell

Leah Williamson - England & Arsenal

The captain that brought it home. The one England could turn to. The nation's sweetheart. Leah Williamson has been the face of the Lionesses success in the last couple years.

With her strives for change in the women's game, her recent appearance on CBeebies telling a bedtime story, and her beguiling enigma that apprehends the sport's greatest intentions - the woman behind the badge stunningly outshines her talent on the pitch.

However, the Lioness captain simply has it all. She leads the best defence in the Women's Super League for Arsenal and looks destined to finish her career with an overflowing trophy cabinet. On the pitch, she is a stalwart at club and international level, though she will remain imperial for her endeavours off it.

Now a European Championship winning captain for England, it's hard to see where it gets better. Besides, perhaps, an impending World Cup trophy hoist this summer.

Be that as it may, Williamson's pioneering ventures has a long life expectancy. Life after a glistening football career looks blissful. Not just for herself, but for the nation too.

Written by Robin Mumford

Kelly Smith - England & Arsenal

Some know her as England’s first superstar, and she likely inspired many of the next generation of great footballers in this country.

During Smith’s professional career, she amassed a total of 20 trophies during her three spells at Arsenal and she was also England’s leading scorer with 46 international goals – until it was broken in 2021 by Ellen White.

The 44-year-old legend was shortlisted for the Fifa Women’s World Player of the Year award on four occasions and also received the ultimate honour of an MBE for services to football in 2008.

During an interview in 2017, current Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson put it best when she paid tribute to her idol.

She said: “Kelly is truly the definition of my hero. Growing up, I aspired to be like her and that’s never changed. She has offered me words of wisdom at times when I really needed them.

“I’m really grateful to have had the chance to play with her and watch on in awe. Her on-the-pitch ability made her so desirable to many. She’s unlike anything else to come out of this country.”

Her extraordinary leadership, goalscoring ability, eye for a pass and overall quality are just part of the reason why, for me, she was so brilliant to watch.

Written by Tom Wallace