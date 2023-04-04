"Everyone did their job" - Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea's victory over Villa

Chelsea ensured they kept the pressure on in the title race, as they eased past Aston Villa in a 3-0 win for the Blues at the Bescot Stadium.

First-half goals from Jelena Cankovic and Guro Reiten helped Emma Hayes' side on their way to victory, before Samantha Kerr's 50th Women's Super League cemented the win for Chelsea in the West Midlands.

The win takes the Blues within one point of leaders Manchester United with a game in hand on the Red Devils.

It followed a huge result in the WSL title race, as Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Manchester City, meaning Arsenal went above the Citizens in the league.

Chelsea boss Hayes spoke to the media after the game, as Chelsea cruised to an important victory at the top of the WSL...

Changes pay off for the Blues

Having played just three days before their trip to the Bescot Stadium, changes were expected after Chelsea's penalty shootout win against Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday evening.

Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals of the UWCL on Thursday night (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The tie went the full length, with both extra time and penalties being played out after a level scoring with 90 minutes played at Stamford Bridge.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Eve Perisset, Melaine Leupolz, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James all dropped out the side against Aston Villa on Sunday evening having started in that game against Lyon.

Zecira Musovic came into the Chelsea lineup between the sticks, Jessie Fleming, Sophie Ingle, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Jelena Cankovic all came into the side and played their part.

Cankovic opened the scoring for the Blues whilst also setting up Guro Reiten for Chelsea's second to stamp her mark on the game.

Hayes was pleased with her side and the players who came into the starting eleven against Villa:

"I think everyone adapted really well," she said.

"Musovic has been given exposures this year and I thought it was a confident performance from her.

"Jessie Fleming brought the energy in midfield which was required.

"Cankovic brings the guile, the creativity to link play. She was instrumental for the first goal and the assist for the second.

"Kaneryd brings that bit of width and depth which was required in the game.

"I am really happy with them."

Confident display from Chelsea

Hayes was emphasising the need to take the confidence from the Lyon win into Sunday's vital clash in the WSL title race.

They would go on to do that, going into the break two to the good, whilst also keeping a clean sheet against an in-form Aston Villa side of late.

Kerr celebrates her 50th WSL goal of her career (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hayes was happy with the performance and that they continued their positive performances after a brilliant night at Stamford Bridge during the week:

"We are professionals," she said

"Whether you play all the time or you don't you have to do your job and I think everyone did their job.

Aston Villa continued their approach of building up their play from the back, which has been focal to their positive run of form in the past couple of weeks.

Whilst it was effective at times, Chelsea pressed high and forced Villa into mistakes on several occassions.

"I was so impressed with the way we counter-pressed in the first half. We were clinical and perhaps could have had more by half-time.

"The way we won on Thursday gave us a lot of confidence going into today.

"It is nice to know we are finishing in two semi-finals and are in a competitive position in the league.

Chelsea face Aston Villa again away from home in 12 days time, 16 April, in the FA Cup Semi-Final in what is a 14:15 BST kick-off.