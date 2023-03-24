Carla Ward admits FA Cup win has come with 'a few consequences'

Carla Ward, Manager of Aston Villa, applauds the fans applauds the fans after Aston Villa defeat Manchester City during the Vitality Women's FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Poundland Bescot Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward has suggested that last weekend's dramatic FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester City has come at a price, with regards to injuries.

The Villans host bottom club Leicester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday, and the game may offer an opportunity to players, who wouldn't usually be in contention.

Villa currently sit fifth in the table and they are well-placed to achieve their goal of finishing in the top six this season.

The Villa boss spoke to the media this morning to discuss Sunday's opponents, the impressive togetherness of her team and the FA Cup draw.

On current injury issues

Last Sunday's 2-1 win over Manchester City appears to have come at a cost for the Midlands outfit and Ward revealed that they will be missing a few key players.

"As you probably saw, everybody gave absolutely everything. Players tried to play through moments where they were struggling, which has caused a few consequences.

"That's what this groups about, they want to put their body on the line for each other to try and get through, but ultimately that leaves us quite light. What I would say is, there are five academy players, who will be stepping up.

"Emily Gielnik has got an ankle problem, she will be out. Obviously Ruesha [Littlejohn] is out. But she'll be back in training hopefully this week. We are definitely missing two key senior players, maybe three. We're still waiting on a couple of scans aswell."

But Ward insists that despite the injury problems, the academy players that will step in to the first-team are more than ready and it will be a great opportunity for them.

"It's exciting for them. They've come into the environment, they've been superb. What a wonderful opportunity it is for them and I can definitely say, they'll be a senior debut, if not more.

"We wouldn't be putting them into this environment or position, if we didn't feel like we could trust them and we absolutely can."

The FA Cup draw against Chelsea

The Villans were handed a difficult test against the league leaders Chelsea, in the FA Cup semi-final draw.

The former Birmingham manager knows that they'll be underdogs against Emma Hayes' side, but she is embracing the challenge.

"If we're going to get to the final, you have to beat big teams along the way and we will have to try and beat the giants that are Chelsea. They're serial winners, they know how to win games, they know how to win competitions.

"It will be tough but it will be a good occasion to be out there with Emma on the touchline. I would have liked to have joined her on the Wembley touchline but that won't be. We'll have to try a giant-killing afternoon."

The motivation among the players

Aston Villa have two league games, followed by an international break, before they face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on 16 April.

Ward admits that they are on track to achieve the goals that they set out at the beginning of the season and confidence is high amongst the squad.

"We set out at the start of the season, we wanted to reach a quarter-final, we wanted to finish top six. We're on course. We obviously reached the quarter-final of the Conti Cup, we've now reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"Confidence is high, of course it is, because I think the last time we lost was against Arsenal in December. It certainly helps the group and it helps mentality. There's a big seven games to go now. We'll be trying to win every single one if we can."

The manager doesn't believe that her side will be focusing on the Cup semi-final yet, as they have an important job to do in the WSL first.

"It's an interesting one because you always hope that you don't have a hangover from like that, but I'll be honest, it took us all three days to get over it emotionally and physically.

"Sundays game was arguably the highlight of my managerial career so far. Th``at's how big it felt for me because of the stature of it. The togetherness and the attitude is something I never ever question.

"The Cup game won't be talked about until the players return after the international break.

"It's always difficult when you get to this position because, of course, we have one eye on the big game but we've got a job to do."

On Leicester

Although, The Foxes currently sit in last place in the WSL, they have impressed recently and they've given themselves a real chance of avoiding the drop.

The 39-year-old expects them to be a challenge for her side on Sunday and is refusing to take them lightly.

"They're a massive threat. I've been in a dogfight myself at Blues and I've made the players aware all week, when you're in a dogfight, you have to do everything you can to get as many points as possible so it's going to be a really tough weekend.

"Obviously Leitzig in goal has been sensational for them, so it's not going to be an easy afternoon by any stretch. Just because we're in form and they're bottom of the league means absolutely nothing. We have to absolutely be at our best to take all three points, that's for sure.

"I think they'll beat the drop. I think they're showing a lot of promise in the last few games. They've got a really young energetic group."

Why the team have scored so many goals this season

Villa have netted over double the amount of goals that they scored during the course of last season.

Ward believes it is a collective team effort but the signings that they made at the start of the campaign, have made a real difference.

"Rachel Daly scores goals. I think we knew in the Summer that we needed to score more. Bringing in the likes of Kenza [Dali], Jordan [Nobbs], Kirsty [Hansen] and Rachel. All of those players have contributed.

"We want to be an exciting team to not only watch but to play in. I think we're achieving that."

One partnership that has flourished this season has been between Jordan Nobbs and Kenza Dali in the middle of the park.

The Villa boss thinks it is a testament to their intelligence that they've been able to strike up such an understanding.

"They talk a lot. It's really important that they understand each other. They've had different pathways and I think that's important that they've hit the ground running straight away. They're intelligent footballers and they click. They're a joy to watch."