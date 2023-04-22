"We're in the tie'" - Hayes backs her side ahead of the second leg

Emma Hayes saw her side be defeated by Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League after Caroline Graham Hansen scored in the first four minutes.

She was unmarked and allowed to walk into the Chelsea area, and she unleashed a corker way out of Ann-Katrin Berger’s reach.

However, her side showed signs of improvement after Guro Reiten’s initial goal was chalked offside, but grew lethargic and fell back to the barrage of chances taken by the Spanish giants. Here’s what she had to say after the game:

On the performance:

Barcelona is an amazing side - we had a disappointing start, and gave away a 0.03xG chance and that’s brilliant individual play.

We grew into the first half, scored a goal that was offside and had a big chance from Guro. As I’ve said before, you have to be perfect to beat these guys, they are amazing.

Second half, we have to be better on the ball in moments, but it's 1-0, and I’m grateful to be in the position where the ties weren’t over within 25 minutes, and I see that as progress.

We’re in the tie, and we have to prepare to play again for another game and how players have experienced that, and it’s important we learn and stay in the tie, which is my big message.

I think the team as a whole defended as well as they could. They executed everything we asked of them but took too long, and the problem for me is that we weren’t too aggressive in the right moments. The back three should be proud of themselves, they did what they could.

I didn’t think it was too bad – yes they had a lot of the ball, but we put them in the areas we wanted them to be in, their chances came as a result of throw-ins and transitions, quick freekicks, so I think we didn’t see anything we didn’t already know.

“I want to go into the next game in the tie, and we did just that.”

Guro Reiten of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona displayed why they are one of the top sides in the world, with their possession-based tiki-taka on display.

Hayes knew that they would have to keep their backs against the wall against such an impressive side:

"The whole team is phenomenal, and you are going to have to suffer – you are going to be without the ball. One switch-off or one positional error from us may cost us a goal.

They had different threats – a stretched nine, Caldentey comes in and she’s a false nine and there’s a different problem there, but I think that we limited them to chances as we possibly could’ve, and I’ll take that going into the second leg. I want to be in the tie going into the second game."

Lauren James featured off the bench in this game, which was purely a tactical decision – Hayes aimed to be more defensive in this game due to the possession Barca can hold, but hinted that they kay go all out in the second leg.

“We had a deliberate plan to go forward, and we didn’t do that. The first half an hour was when our best chances came. You aren’t going to pepper them with the same chances they got, but we will work on it.

Perniller isn’t fit to start, she hasn’t played for months. She only has about 10-15 minutes in her. In a 5-3-2, we couldn’t fit Lauren’s strengths into it – you have to do a lot of work without the ball, whether you are pressing, cover, or positions, there’s a lot of tactical work you have to do out of possession and that is a lot of work for Lauren.

Yes, she’ll bring an attacking threat going forwards in the second leg, but we had to be defensive and there was a lot of work without the ball we had to do because they are exceptional in possession.”