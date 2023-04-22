Giraldez "calls on all the fans" for the second leg

Jonatan Giraldez saw his Barcelona side narrowly beat Chelsea in today's first leg of the semi-final at Stamford Bridge. A 4-minute corker from Caroline Graham Hansen gave her side the early lead.

After the game, Giraldez spoke about his side's performance, how Chelsea played and the importance of the fans when they return to Camp Nou for the second leg.

On his sides performance:

“I’m very happy, we were very intense. We were very eager, the first few minutes were very good, and we dominated from the beginning.

They changed their attacking plan a little bit, but we were very calm and played well from beginning to end.

Everyone knows their roles; we had the feeling we needed wingers very wide to open the space inside. We needed more push in the final third, and in the end, good quality players gave good options.”

Caroline Graham Hansen of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

On the attacking threat of Chelsea and how they lined up:

“We were aware of their direct game – we realised that we needed people at the back to control the second ball as it was beginning to look dangerous. We decided to move some players around to control the game better.”

“Without Buchanan and Bright, we expected them to play a back four even though they had played with five sometimes this season.”

“I guess they thought that because of our quality, they had to protect themselves against us, so we adapted to it after seeing their roles.”

On potentially getting a better result today, and the importance of the fans in the second leg:

“Yeah I’m a bit disappointed, but it is a win away here, with this atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, it was really hard, but we played really well. For the second leg, I call on all the fans to come to the Spotify Camp Nou to cheer on the girls.”

“I like to tell them that we need all the people there – this season, both at the Johan Cruyff and at the Camp Nou, we’ve shown great football, and to all our supporters, we want to compete and play well and qualify together.”

Lucy Bronze went off the pitch after looking to be injured in the second half. With another knee injury hindering the Lionesses camp, Giraldez was happy to ease the situation.

“It looked to be something with her knee, but right now she is fine. At the moment we made the substitution because it looked bad, but right now the feeling she has is really good.”

Caroline Graham Hansen celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

On their defensive performance:

“It was a great game defensively, we held Chelsea to shooting three times on goal. It’s not only about the defence, but also about the attack, and how well they both combined together.”

“We were very focused, very well placed and very well positioned. This is what we want to replicate in the second leg.”

We were surprised she didn’t play - I modified some things during the build-up. I think we did very well in the first half and then also when she [James] came out in the second half we controlled her quite well.

The early goalscorer, Caroline Graham Hansen, has been sporadic for her side this season after injury setbacks, but started the game and gave her side an early lead:

“She was very tired and facing cramps. She is amazing with or without the ball and in 1 on 1 situations. It was key to have her on the right side, but the whole team were very good.

The first goal was the result of that - a one-on-one situation was created, and she went on to score an amazing goal from it.”

On coming to a packed Stamford Bridge and beating the champions:

“I am really happy, I thought before the game it would be really difficult to compete at this level against Chelsea because they are showing amazing performances this season, especially in the quarter-final against Lyon, we knew they would be a difficult team to beat.”

“I think the team showed personality, it was very difficult to maintain the performance for the ninety minutes but today we did it. There is another 90 minutes in the second leg, but the performance of the team today was really great.”