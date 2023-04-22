Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona: Barca Femini takes the advantage into the second leg

Close to 28,000 fans dawned upon Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's Semi-Final tie against Barcelona.

Emma Hayes wished for a fast start from her side, after clear patterns had emerged in Barcelona’s European escapades, but her side fell victim to an early corker from Caroline Graham Hansen.

The Norwegian was given too much space within the opening minutes of the first half and curled in a brilliant effort after drifting inside from the right wing.

Chelsea looked like a shell of themselves within twenty minutes and could only just bear with how much space Barcelona made in the final third.

However, they grew into the game and an offside goal from Guro Reiten inspired her side, with another goal-bound opportunity from the midfielder blocked by Lucy Bronze.

Not getting a goal back before the break was the home side’s downfall in the second half. Chelsea lost their spark and became the victim of tiki-taka and surviving the onslaught of chances from the visitors.

They now look ahead to the uphill challenge of the second leg tie at Camp Nou, which has seen their women’s side win all five of their Champions League games over the past two seasons.

Story of the Match

It only took four minutes for the Spanish giants to take the lead, as it seemed to be a repeat of the two team’s Champions League final in 2021/22.

Caroline Graham Hansen went on a chasing run on her own – unmarked, untouched and was allowed far too much space to drive from the right wing. She placed her shot with the right amount of curl into the left netting, way out of Berger’s reach.

Despite their commanding form in Liga F, Barca Femini has been prone to error on the European stage. After extending their domestic run to 59 games unbeaten thanks to Jonatan Giraldez, they were hit off course by Bayern Munich in the group stages, and Lyon in last year’s final.

Caroline Graham Hansen of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

However, Barcelona displayed why they are one of the best teams in the world after taking the lead, leaving Chelsea chasing shadows. They maintained the ball expertly, with each player aiming to find space in the crowded blue third.

Sam Kerr was kept quiet, and with Lauren James starting on the bench, their linkup play was sorely missed after their attacking display against Lyon.

Chelsea had the ball in the net after a stream of well-worked play but was eventually called offside. Kerr got sent over the top, and as left-back Fridolina Rolfo kept in line with her defence allowed Kerr to sneak around the back and square a tap in for Guro Reiten, who took a touch and slotted past Panos.

Reiten rounded the keeper after another chain of positive play, leaving only herself and the net. As it was a tight angle, her shot didn’t come off perfectly, and Lucy Bronze was there to block another goal-bound opportunity.

A flurry of chances came for the Blues after looking quite tame in the first thirty minutes - even though their goal was chalked off, they looked to be knocking on the door, exploiting behind the high press of the visitors.

Mapi Leon of FC Barcelona and Sam Kerr of Chelsea battle for the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lauren James was introduced at half-time for Jelena Cankovic, but the ball only went one way. The home side finished the half brightly but lost their spark – a penalty after not equalising.

Lucy Bronze hobbled off the pitch after an awkward tackle, with a clear emphasis on her knee. The Lionesses should be hopeful of retaining the defender after Leah Williamson is a huge doubt to be on the plane after an ACL injury.

Ann-Katrin Berger had shrugged off her previous knock in the first half and was there to keep Barcelona out of her net. Selma Paralluelo walked down the left-hand side, but her shots were too tame to test the keeper.

If The Tiki-Taka from the giants wasn’t clear enough in the first half, the second half was no different. Barca Femini claimed 70% possession of the ball for the majority of the half and stumped Chelsea’s mere 150 passes to 500.

Chelsea needed a huge result today but now look ahead to the uphill challenge of the second-leg tie.

They journey to the formidable Camp Nou next weekend, which has seen their women’s side win all five of their Champions League games over the past two seasons, scoring 24 goals and conceding four.

Lucy Bronze of FC Barcelona speaks with Lauren James of Chelsea following the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Player of the match – Caroline Graham Hansen

The Norwegian opened the scoring early, which would’ve been the target for both sides in a well-matched fixture, much to the delight of Jonatan Giraldez.

Her threat was not silenced however, and became a poignant figure throughout both halves on the right-hand side, drifting in towards the edge of the box – whenever she got onto the ball, there seemed to be some aura that had her pipped to score.