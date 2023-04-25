Jurgen Klopp confirms pre-season schedule

Jurgen Klopp has laid out his side’s plans for the pre-season break once the season ends.

"Three weeks, at least, after that, we want to start together.

That might not be possible, but I think the internationals get three days more, start is the 8th [July], for the other boys it will be the 11th.

They have before the international [break], they have a few days off, then they go to camps before they play.

To be honest, the players have to negotiate that with their nations, if they go to the full camp, or a half camp or whatever.

We have to do that constantly, to juggle around,now they just say day after the season ends we go on a camp, to prepare you for whatever is coming up this summer.

It is crazy, but our hands are tied, we cannot say anything about that.

That is why next season stands above everything. The boys will have at least three [weeks], with the three days more plus the two/three/four days before they can get up to four.

Then we start here, we are then another three/four days here, we can do testing and all these kind of things, even with the players who come slightly late.

Then we go in the training camp to Germany, we can work there properly with the whole squad, and that is exactly what we need."

Mistakes made last time?

The German was asked about any regrets he had about the pre-season before this campaign, but he defended the schedule, and insisted that the Champions League final was a hinderance.

"That is completely normal, you cannot compare it. Last year, we were in all finals, we played until the last day.

I cannot tell the boys in two weeks see you again, lets training. That is just not possible, you have to squeeze each minute out.

When we planned the pre-season [last season], who could know, we had to plan it too early, and usually you have to plan without the Champions League final because that doesn't happen constantly.

If it happens, you deal with it and that's what we did but then we started in Hong Kong, pretty much playing immediately, the boys came back to step-by-step-by-step.

It was never a perfect bridging but it is now the reason for our season now because we had before that similar pre-seasons, but this year must be different.

We have now three/four/five weeks no international football, usually we play now all the time, we play a lot, I have actually no clue where they would have put the Champions League games.

It is different and that is why, we have to step up and prepare that in the pre-season, that is why I want them back together as quick as somehow possible, respecting the neccessity of holidays, I know that and I respect that a lot.

I want them to go on holiday as long as possible, but for this year, we have to make sure that we are as soon as possible together and can go from there."

Fabio Carvalho future

Fabio Carvalho has struggled for playing time since moving to Anfield, but Klopp insists that no decision has been made on his future.

Carvalho and Harvey Elliott in training (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

“I would like to make all the decisions with the boys, before we talk about it, and there is no decision, yet.



What I can say, again, this week, was exceptional, really outstanding.



We will talk with each other, see what we will do, what he wants, what I think, but there is no decision.”