Jurgen Klopp: ‘Reds season is an anomaly’

Jurgen Klopp insists that the gap between his side and Manchester City this season is an ‘anomaly’ ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The two clubs have been locked in intense battles for the Premier League trophy in recent seasons but the Reds currently find themselves 19 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s team.

“It’s an anomaly. In the end, I would prefer it would be 12 points and we were still in a Champions League spot, but it would still be twelve points.”

We are 100% guilty but things happened like they happened we had injuries but people say that’s not good enough, he’s not good enough, that is bollocks. It doesn’t change overnight so we lose all our brain in fitness and medical [departments].

Things happen then you have to react but when you are in this unlucky direction, it is really difficult then the league is running away in that moment.

That’s where we were, then the football part we didn’t deal well enough with different setbacks through the season.”

Was dip in form expected?

The German insists that the drop-off was not necessarily unexpected after the devastating end to last season but revealed that the extent took him by surprise.

Klopp consoles Jordan Henderson after the Champions League final loss (Photo: Pressinphoto/GETTY Images)

“The extent of it is a surprise, so we are in the moment sixth? That’s obviously not where we want to be.

It is just that extent, this inconsistency in moments, yes, leading up to the United game it looked like back on track, now we can really chase again.

We are in a situation where you lose one game and everything changes again, and the same matchday the other teams win, all of sudden, seven points instead of two or three.

We have to cut off left and right, everything what is happening around us, we have to get as many points as some how possible and then we will see where it leaves us. That’s all we can do.

All the talks I had, the sessions we had since the players came back, everything looks like we go in the right direction now we have to show it.”

Shuffling the pack

The Reds manager also claimed that the club will do what is necessary to reinforce the playing squad in the summer amid talk of a rebuild.

“I am long enough in the business to know how things develop, it was clear you need to shuffle things, you have to kind of start new.

That happens all the time but nowadays It is rare it happens with the same manager.

After that time, seven years, it was clear we had to do this kind of thing.

I don’t think on the last few years we were the best team in the league, we were always performing to our level and sometimes above it, punching really hard.

You don’t win football games with 80% no chance, we had to give absolutely it all, then it’s clear you need to make changes.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

We will spend in the summer, for who and how many, there is nothing to say about that.

My main job is to watch the boys the whole year, during sessions, during games, one game, two games has nothing to do with decision.

That doesn’t mean you sign a player after 7-0 or sell a player after losing 1-0.”