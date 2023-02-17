Jurgen Klopp confirms no new injuries for Liverpool ahead of trip to Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that there are no new injury concerns within his Liverpool squad ahead of the crucial top four clash with Newcastle United.

Virgil Van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are in contention to feature at St James' Park as the Reds seek to build on Monday's Merseyside derby win.

The Liverpool manager explained the decision to bring Jota and Firmino on against Everton with around 20 minutes to go.

Diogo Jota battles with Seamus Coleman during his return from injury on Monday night (Photo: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/GETTY Images)

"It was important to get the time, we tried to use them as early as possible, and allow some minutes because it is completely different what you do on the training pitch, to these first 10-15 minutes in an intense game, it is torture."

He also expects Van Dijk to be ready to start the contest, he said: "I think so. Yesterday, he looked absolutely ready, I think today he will be the same, then we will make the decision."

"Same squad, nothing has come back since then [Monday]. Ibrahima [Konate], not yet, Luis [Diaz], not yet, Thiago [Alcantara] unavailable, Calvin [Ramsay] had surgery, unavailable."

He confirmed that the Scottish full-back is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

"He will miss the rest of the season. Calvin arrived here and had a back problem I'd never heard of before, in a growing process that can happen."

"After his new injury, I asked him how often he had been his absolute best and he said 'not often', his season is over, even if he could come back earlier it makes no sense. Now it is about building him up to a new start so not playing catch-up all the time."

The Race for Top 4

The Reds are nine points behind Saturday's opponents, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot, and Klopp is realistic about the prospect of catching Eddie Howe's side.

"Massive game. If we want to reach something this season, we have to chase everybody. It is not easy, it will never be easy."

"The only way we can do it is if we try, and that is what we have to do but everybody knows that, it is clear."

"Hopefully we can build on the performance from Monday, I really think it was because we did perfectly well in that game [as opposed to Everton playing badly] but that is a point to prove tomorrow."

The German was full of praise for the hosts, name-checking the likes of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes as influential players for the Magpies.

Miguel Almiron celebrates Newcastle's progression to the Carabao Cup final (Photo:Richard Sellers/GETTY Images)

"Newcastle are the best defence in the league, lost only one in the league against us, very consistent, tough place to go, was always for us."

"Almiron, I always liked him, the way they are playing fits him extremely well, Callum is a really good striker, not sure if he is injured tomorrow or not, bring in Isak, makes absolutely sense, Guimaraes is a massive player."

Newcastle's spending power

Klopp had previously been critical of Newcastle's spending power, however, he seems to have changed his tune, admitting that it is not the reason why they are in the position that they are.

He had previously said that clubs such as Newcastle, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had 'no ceiling' and that his club could not operate like them.

"Eddie is doing an exceptional job, the financial possibilities that they have or will have in the future is exceptional, but it is not that is it because of that, not at all."

"I think you have to do it step-by-step, we have a lot of power in the manager's chair, not all the power, that means sometimes we have to do what other people are telling us."



Fabio Carvalho's woes

The match-winner in the reverse fixture, Fabio Carvalho, has featured sporadically since joining the Reds, Klopp explained the situation.

Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring a 98th minute winner against Newcastle at Anfield (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

"A very young player, very big talent absolutely. He played well for us in a couple of games and now the situation is we have to make the squad and he could not make it for the last one."

"He didn't play too much because from my point of view, we needed different skills when we strated or when we changed during the games. He did nothing wrong.

"He has improved a lot, he developed a lot. He wants to play and he didn't play often enough. That doesn't help a lot but that's another thing in a long career what you have to go through. And for me, it looks in the moment he takes it as good as possible."

Stefan Bajcetic's rise to stardom



Klopp was full of praise for 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who has impressed in recent weeks, with composed performances at the heart of the Reds engine room.

Stefan Bajcetic battles with Conor Coady in the Merseyside derby (Photo: Visionhaus/GETTY Images)

"Stefan played exceptional, not because he is 18, but because he is exceptional. It is a pure joy to work with him, if you meet him he is a top, intelligent boy. The mix of Serbia and Spain is a good one for football."

"Interesting part is that his dad and Thiago's dad played together at Celta Vigo, so Thiago has took him under his wing, alongside others, so he has a great bunch of players around him he can learn from."











