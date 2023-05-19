Brentford B 3-2 Manchester City EDS: Crama completes incredible comeback with last kick of the game

The inaugural Robert Rowan Invitational produced an entertaining game at the Gtech Community Stadium as Brentford B came from two goals down to win against Manchester City's Elite Development Squad.

The Cityzens took the lead in the 19th minute as Nico O'Reilly fired a well-struck half-volley into the bottom right corner, before Will Dickson doubled their lead midway through the half with a composed finish.

Brentford didn't give up and against the run of play pulled one back through Nathan Young-Coombes before half-time; then a moment of magic from Michael Olakigbe in the 45th minute levelled the score as he produced a sensational curling effort.

Neil MacFarlane's side had to be resolute throughout the second half as City showcased their immense technical quality, and their efforts bared fruits as Crama reacted quickest to head home the winner with the last kick of the game.

Story of the game

Neil MacFarlane made a few alterations to the Brentford B line-up that defeated Blackburn Rovers in the Under-21 Premier League Cup last Tuesday.

Ben Winterbottom started in goal behind a back four of Fin Stevens, Tristan Crama, Nico Jones and Val Adedokun. Roy Syla was at the base of the midfield alongside Alex Gilbert and Ryan Trevitt, with a front three of Romeo Beckham, Nathan Young-Coombes, and Michael Olakigbe.

For Manchester City, Josh McNamara started in goal with a back four comprising Terrell Adyemang and Kane Taylor on the flanks either side of Jashmai Simpson-Pusey and Max Alleyne. Kian Breckin was supported by Nico O'Reilly and Jacob Wright, with a front three of Micah Hamilton and Ben Knight either side of Will Dickson.

The visitors almost got off to the perfect start in the 4th minute as Wright found space on the edge of the area and produced a curling effort that was excellently tipped around the left post by Winterbottom.

Brentford began to take control of the ball and was beginning to cause Man City's defence a fair few problems, most notably from three well-executed corner routines that disorganised their defence and forced them to make last-ditch blocks.

City went on to take the lead in the 19th minute through a brilliant strike from O'Reilly. The ball came to the 18-year-old nicely on the edge of the area, popping up for the centre-forward to fire a left-footed half-volley into the bottom right corner. Winterbottom was helpless.

The visitors made it very difficult for MacFarlane's side to get into their stride in the first half, proving to be a step up in class as they produced passages of play that would bypass their press as smoothly as a hot knife through butter.

After a moment of promise for Brentford, City doubled their lead from the subsequent counter-attack in the 42nd minute, which resulted in the ball falling kindly for Dickson on the penalty spot to calmly slide it under Winterbottom.

Brentford came close to a quick response as Stevens whipped in a delightful cross from the right but it proved to be too high for Young-Coombes or Trevitt to meet in the area.

Moments later, the Bees pulled one back. Alike against Blackburn in the previous match, Gilbert spotted Trevitt's run off the shoulder of the defender into the area and slid the ball into a position for the 20-year-old to pull the ball back to Young-Coombes for an easy tap-in.

As soon as the fans stopped celebrating, Olakigbe made it 2-2 on the brink of half-time with a sensational strike. A brilliant pass from Trevitt looped over Agyemang into the path of the winger on the left flank, he cut inside onto his right and produced an outstanding curling effort past McNamara.

City started the second half on the front foot and continued to assert the dominance they did for most of the first half. However, there was little to note in the opening 20 minutes of the half as Brentford sat back, allowing City to circulate possession, and aimed to exploit their opponents on the counter.

In what proved to be a very uneventful second half, City came close to retaking the lead in the 68th minute as Breckin fired a low-driven cross towards the near post from the right, but it was well dealt with by Crama.

Moments later Breckin had a chance himself as he was picked out with a lofted past that evaded Jones' attempt to intercept, but his touch evaded him and the ball rolled into the grateful arms of Winterbottom.

The visitors maintained a stronghold of possession throughout the second half, however it was Brentford that won it with the last kick of the game. Stevens' header from Gilbert's free-kick was tipped onto the bar by substitute goalkeeper Mikki van Sas and it was Crama that reacted quickest to complete a sensational comeback.

Player of the match - Ryan Trevitt

Brentford B were required to produce an incredibly disciplined performance and at times the midfield barely touched the ball, but when Trevitt was able to get involved he had a huge impact.

The 2022/23 B Team Player of the Year played an integral role in Brentford's comeback, first setting up Young-Coombes after a brilliant off the ball run before picking out Olakigbe soon after with a well-weighted lofted pass.

Trevitt's development has come a long way this season and it's a disciplined yet impactful performance like tonight's that has got Thomas Frank talking about him.