Brentford vs Leicester: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Josh Dasilva of Brentford celebrates scoring the 2nd goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Brentford FC at The King Power Stadium on August 6, 2022 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leicester City will be hoping they can end a dismal run of form when they take on a Brentford side who have their eyes set on a place in Europe next season.

The Foxes have lost their last five games in all competitions while only scoring two goals, with manager Brendan Rodgers coming under increasing pressure to turn the tide on Leicester's season.

Their poor run of form has seen the East Midlands side drop down the table into 16th place and just two points off the bottom. They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup at home by Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Brentford, on the other hand, are having a sensational second season in the Premier League and are well among the clubs who are fighting it out for Europe. Since the return from the World Cup, they have only lost one game, being unbeaten in nine Premier League games up until their defeat to Everton last weekend.

The Bees have taken 22 points from a possible 33, taking points off table-toppers Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool in the process.

Leicester face a tough trip to West London to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, with Brentford a strong outfit at home. They are unbeaten in nine home matches in the Premier League, a run that dates back to September when they lost 3-0 to Arsenal, their only home defeat of the season.

Team News

Brentford

Thomas Frank's side will be without Vitaly Janelt until late April after the Danish manager confirmed on Thursday that he has picked up a knee injury.

Frank also ruled out Kristoffer Ajer until after the international break after sustaining a calf injury. Mads Roerslev is a doubt for the game against Leicester after picking up a thigh injury.

Thomas Strakosha and Keane Lewis-Potter remain out.

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that his side had picked up a couple of defensive absentees this week.

Jonny Evans made a cameo appearance against Chelsea, but remains a doubt for the Brentford game. Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen had been rumoured to be fit again after his inclusion in the Denmark squad, but he will also be unavailable.

Wout Faes will also miss the trip to London as he serves his suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans and James Justin remain out.

Likely Lineups

Brentford

Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka; Mbuemo, Wissa, Toney.

Leicester City

Iversen; Pereira, Souttar, Amartey, Castagne; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tetê, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Key Players

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

The prolific striker is having a brilliant week. His goal and assist in Brentford's 2-0 win over Southampton was followed up with his first ever senior England call-up on Thursday.

Toney has been on fire this season. He has scored 16 Premier League goals so far this season, only outscored by Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Without James Maddison, Leicester look like a side set for relegation. The England international, who this week was included in the England squad that will take on Ukraine and Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, is so important to his side.

He is the main attacking threat and has the confidence to get on the ball and make things happen, by creating chances and contributing to goals.

Maddison is Leicester's top scorer this season despite spending large spells on the sidelines with injury. If Leicester are to continue their five game unbeaten streak against Brentford, he will be key.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

When will the match be played?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel, but highlights will be available across Sky Sports channels after the final whistle.