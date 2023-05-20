Ryan Trevitt reflects on a "great way to end the season" as Brentford B earn 3-2 win over Manchester City EDS

Brentford B midfielder Ryan Trevitt spoke of a "great way to end the season" and gaining valuable experience following back-to-back wins at the Gtech Community Stadium in the past ten days.

Neil MacFarlane's side hosted Manchester City's Elite Development squad on Friday night in the inaugural Robert Rowan Invitational, and it panned out to be a fixture that did not disappoint.

The visitors strutted into a two-goal lead midway through the first half following a brilliant strike on the half-volley from Nico O'Reilly in the 19th-minute, before Will Dickson calmly slid the ball under the diving Ben Winterbottom.

However, the tide changed quickly as, against the run of play, a quickfire double saw the Bees head into the break with the score level. Nathan Young-Coombes pulled one back in the 43rd-minute with a tap-in, then Michael Olakigbe's sensational curling effort caught City goalkeeper Josh McNamara off guard.

The second-half severely lacked entertainment as Brentford sat back and allowed their guests to take control of possession. With little to not from either side, it seemed like the game was going to fade out with a whimper.

Tristan Crama, however, had another thing in mind as the centre-back reacted quickest following substitute goalkeeper Mikki van Sas' save from Fin Stevens' header to head home with the last kick of the game and complete an incredible comeback for the Bees.

Despite the Cityzens' sustained periods of pressure, Trevitt insisted that the team maintained composure throughout and did well to stick with the gameplan.

"I don't think there was a point in the game where we were panicked or we were worried at all," he told VAVEL.

"We know we can sit deep at times when they have more of the ball and stay in our structure, and I don't think we gave away that many chances.

"Ben [Winterbottom] made a save at the start, and later in the game they didn’t create too much. We didn’t let passes between [us] most the game and didn’t give too much away, then we had little bits of quality where we can go get a goal."

Playing at the Gtech a source of inspiration

Brentford B have had the opportunity to grace the turf at the Gtech Community Stadium on two occasions within the past fortnight.

On May 9th Neil MacFarlane's side walked out into the torrential rain as the stadium hosted the Under-21 Premier League Cup final, which the Bees lifted on the first time of asking following a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. Then followed Friday night's fixture.

With Trevitt, as well as a number of B team players, on the periphery of the first team squad, the 20-year-old feels that being able to play at the stadium is a source of inspiration and motivates him to push on with the hope of playing there again in the future.

"Having those experiences in a stadium like this really motivates you and makes you want to push on, play at the highest level.

"It’s really good to play here, especially when there’s fans. It’s really nice."

The Trevitt, Gilbert, Young-Coombes equation

The Bees' comeback on Friday night was sparked into life as Young-Coombes directed the ball into the net from Trevitt's pull back. Those that also watched the Premier League cup final will have noticed the identicality of each of forward's goals.

With Alex Gilbert on the ball outside the area, Trevitt makes a darting run into the box on the blindside of the defender to receive a threaded pass, before pulling the ball back into a dangerous area for the 20-year-old to pounce.

It is a passage of play that has proven successful, and while Trevitt concedes that it is something they have worked on at Jersey Road, the natural understanding they have with one another plays a huge role in the equation.

“We worked on [it] on the training ground, we do patterns of play," he said.

"I think when you play with players week in, week out, you learn what each other do, and I know that when Gilbz gets in the pocket and turns, I know if I run in behind he’ll put it on a plate for me.

"He did, and I know where Coombesy is going to be, so I cut back to him and it’s pretty much the same goal as the final."

In the eye of Thomas Frank

Two assists on the night rounded out what has been a breakout season for the 20-year-old.

The season started strong as he earned his place on the Robert Rowan First Team Debut Board, after making his debut against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup.

From there he went on to score 16 goals in 28 appearances, helping them to win the club's maiden Premier League Cup trophy, and was named the B Team Player of the Year.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he was named as a standout player by Thomas Frank during his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference, alongside Alex Gilbert.

When asked how he feels about the acknowledgement from the first team head coach, he remained calm and said his focus is working hard and taking the chances given to him.

“I’ve just got to do my job.

"I’ve just got to perform to the highest I can, and when they are watching I’ve got to be at it every day and hopefully get opportunities.

just keep working and keep my head down.”

Now that the 2022/23 season is over, Trevitt's wants to continue on the same trajectory in the new campaign and hope to get more opportunities.

“I just look to continue what I’m doing, scoring goals, getting assists, and just keep playing my best, and hopefully more opportunities come and I can push on from there.”