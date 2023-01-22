League Two round-up: Stevenage win top of the table clash, Gillingham and Hartlepool earn huge three points

The weather conditions over the weekend meant that all but three Sky Bet League Two fixtures were postponed.

However, the games that went ahead were vital clashes at the top and bottom of the division and certainly didn’t disappoint.

Colchester United 0-2 Gillingham

In a relegation six-pointer, two goals in the last 10 minutes of the first half secured a 2-0 win for Gillingham at Colchester. This win moves the Gills two points behind Hartlepool United with a game in hand, with Colchester six points above the chasing pack, albeit having played two games more.

Despite arguably being the most assertive side throughout the first half, Colchester couldn’t amount this into any goals and the Kent outfit took their chance to net an important goal.

Oliver Hawkins won a flick on, which fell to David Tutonda, who gambled by winning the header. Tutonda got a firm head to it as it flew into the net.

To succumb the U’s even more, Tom Nichols struck a header off the underside of the bar to secure a huge win in Gillingham’s survival attempt.

Hartlepool United 2-0 Rochdale

In another scrappy battle at the bottom of the league, Hartlepool chalked up a massive three points, moving two points clear of the drop zone after beating Rochdale 2-0, sinking Dale to the bottom of the league.

The visitors slightly shaded the first half in terms of the balance of play, but were blew away by Pool in the second period.

A big advantage for Hartlepool was the numerical advantage, as Rochdale ended with nine men after Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Sam Graham were both shown their marching orders.

After an initial Hartlepool effort was denied, Joshua Umerah was on hand to turn home, giving Pool the lead.

The dominant hosts extended their advantage ten minutes later, when Daniel Dodds saw a fizzing effort denied. Jack Hamilton was quickest to react to the loose ball and stab home.

Stevenage 3-0 Leyton Orient

In the battle of the pace-setters at the LAMEX Stadium, Stevenage thoroughly dominated a shell-shocked Leyton Orient side as Boro attained a 3-0 win over the O’s to move two points behind Orient with a game in hand.

In a game which always looked like going one way, Boro raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening ten minutes.

Taye Ashby-Hammond’s free-kick was flicked on by Dan Sweeney. This picked out the run of Jamie Reid who diverted his header in.

Goal scorer Reid then turned provider for Jordan Roberts, who made it two. To send the LAMEX rocking more, Roberts fired a low drive into the corner.

To rub salt in the wounds after an already losing battle, Orient were reduced to ten men following Idris El Mizouni’s handball, and the O’s man was sent for an early shower.

Luke Norris’ substitution proved to be an inspired one that sealed the result. Reacting to the loose ball in the air, Norris was able to control before slotting home and securing a huge win for Boro.