Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: Landmark Salah goal boosts Reds European hopes

Mohamed Salah’s 100th Anfield goal, his 30th of this season, kept Liverpool five points ahead of sixth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League table as Jürgen Klopp’s side earned a hard-fought victory over Thomas Frank’s team on Saturday.

The result also saw the Merseysiders move to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played two games fewer at time of writing.

Somewhat similarly to Wednesday’s 1-0 Anfield success against Fulham, this may not have been the most emphatic of wins for the Reds, but it was certainly a valuable one.

It extended their best winning run in a little over a year and offered further encouraging signs, including another clean sheet. They are, once more, beginning to find different ways to win.

Brentford remain in ninth place, having so far enjoyed a superb second Premier League season, and they certainly made their hosts work hard for the three points.

After Salah struck what proved to be the winner from close range in the 13th minute, the match remained a largely even one, although the vast majority of the notable chances were created by the Reds.

Their hopes of earning a Champions League place remain relatively faint, but this was another result which edged them in the right direction.

Story of the match

Ivan Toney of Brentford and Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool during the sides' Premier League match at Anfield (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool made three changes to the side that beat the Cottagers 1-0 at Anfield in midweek, as Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson and Luis Díaz made way for Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

For Brentford, meanwhile, there were two alterations from last Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest, which saw Mathias Jørgensen and Frank Onyeka come in for Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade.

The contest, somewhat unsurprisingly, bristled with an intensity and physicality from the off.

Within a minute, there was a hefty collision between Ibrahima Konaté and Ivan Toney as they challenged for a ball in the air – a moment that both took a little while to recover from.

Within five, Virgil van Dijk had been booked for an uncharacteristically loose sliding challenge on Onyeka.

Then the hosts began to build up an early, and ultimately profitable, head of steam.

Konaté and Darwin Núñez very nearly connected with excellent deliveries from Robertson and Salah respectively in the minutes that followed, either side of Salah curling a 25-yard effort into the gloves of David Raya.

Soon enough, the Egyptian had the ball in the net – and his latest landmark goal.

The 13th minute saw Fabinho cleverly lift a pass into the path of Van Dijk and the Dutchman’s header back across the six-yard box allowed the No.11 to convert left-footed after initially helping the ball goalwards with his right.

A 100th Anfield goal for the 30-year-old, making him only the eighth player to reach that milestone. A ninth consecutive home match that he’s scored in – the first time a Liverpool player has done so. His 186th goal for the club, putting him level with a certain Steven Gerrard.

It also meant that he’s now struck 30 or more Liverpool goals in three consecutive seasons, and that he’s reached that total in four of his six campaigns on Merseyside.

On the day of the Coronation, the Egyptian King continued to break new ground.

With the scoring opened, the engagement level arguably only rose. There was palpable threat in both directions.

Curtis Jones, again an energetic and assured presence for the Merseysiders on the left side of midfield, curled an effort of his own straight at Raya.

Bryan Mbeumo, meanwhile, found the gloves of Alisson Becker after he latched onto a clever flick from the excellent Toney.

Darwin Núñez then half-volleyed off-target after being played in behind by a sublime flighted pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was again operating in that effective inverted role in possession.

Toney whistled a 20-yard free-kick – one of many attacking set-pieces won by the Bees – just wide of the bottom-right corner shortly before the 40-minute mark.

Mbeumo did then have the ball in the net moments later, after he raced onto another intelligent Toney pass, but the Cameroonian was flagged offside. A subsequent VAR check showed that he had indeed been just ahead of Van Dijk when the ball was played.

A second so nearly arrived for the Reds seven minutes after the restart. Jota, after being nicely played into the box by Salah, smashed the ball across the face of goal but the delivery ricocheted off Gakpo and back in the direction from which it came, rather than on-target.

Brentford continued to look familiarly astute in much of their work, and grew further into the game for much of the second half, although little in the way of clear-cut openings materialised.

It was Alexander-Arnold who was next to come close, as his powerful 77th-minute drive from 25 yards was sharply palmed wide by Raya.

Gakpo then volleyed wide in the 84th after he chested down a loose Aaron Hickey header in the box.

Liverpool had a couple of stoppage time corners to defend as Brentford chased a leveller but they saw out their sixth successive win – and third home victory in a week – with relative assurance.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: MOHAMED SALAH

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during his side's 1-0 Premier League victory over Brentford (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

An evening that brought yet more records for the Egyptian forward. Another match-winning goal came within an excellent all-round display as he offered a persistent outlet and threat from the right.

He linked impressively with those around him on several occasions, something reflected by the fact that he registered three key passes over the course of the match.

His sheer consistency and excellence in so many facets of the game mean he continues to offer so much, so often, to this Liverpool team.