Dyche: Everton players should embrace the pressure of massive finale

Sean Dyche has acknowledged that Everton face a “massive” game on Sunday as they attempt to scramble clear of relegation on the final day of the season and continue their run of 69 consecutive seasons in the first division.

Everton know that Premier League safety is in their own hands when they face Bournemouth at Goodison Park, and a first home victory in five matches would ensure they stave off relegation at the death for the second consecutive campaign. Anything else would open the door for Leicester City and Leeds United.

“All games are important but it stands to reason that being the last game and what is on it it is a massive game,” Dyche said. “I don’t really need to emphasise that, everybody knows it. We go in open-minded as it is what it is, that’s the challenge of being a footballer.

“My messages to the players have been it’s about delivering a performance. Working with them all week they are in good spirits and good physical shape.

“The fact is we should be under pressure because that is what we want from this group, that’s the demand of being at Everton Football Club and I’ve learned that very quickly.

“Every game should be a pressurised occasion and it is because that is being a professional footballer, not just the final game of the season.”

A first relegation in since 1951 does not bare thinking about for Everton given their precarious financial position, pending Financial FairPlay investigation and the supporters’ angst with the club’s board and owner.

Most of the fanbase have parked their grievances at the turnstiles during the run-in and Dyche hopes his players can give them something in return for their support. “They have been terrific. I’d never question the fans,” he said.

“They have been terrific since I’ve been here and I’m sure they were before me. Their affection for the club and desire to do well is there. The team has to respond to that and give something back, which is what we are looking to do.”

'We've found a way without Calvert-Lewin'

Everton will be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and full back Nathan Patterson for Sunday’s game after both suffered hamstring injuries in the draw away at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Vitalii Mykolenko, who has missed the last two matches with a thigh issue, “is a bit better” but is still doubtful for the match while midfielder Amadou Onana is fit and in contention. However, it is the loss of Calvert-Lewin that will be felt most deeply by a team who have struggled for goals from open play this term.

“We haven’t had Dom for two-thirds of my time here. We have still won games, still got points on the board and performed,” Dyche said. “We have found a way and it is going to be important we do that again in what will be a very important game.”

Bournemouth have long guaranteed their league status for next season despite a worrying start to the campaign, but the notion that Gary O’Neil’s side will not represent a competitive challenge was pushed aside by the Everton manager.

“It is not as easy [as just making a fast start]. You are still playing a team trying to win the game. Bournemouth are a good team,” said Dyche, who was not in post when Everton lost twice to the south coast club in the space of four days back in November.

“We have been speaking about our values, how we want to approach the game and taking the task on. We have to remember the good work that has been done and use it to our advantage when the whistle blows.”

As to whether the final-day nerves will effect the players, Dyche added: “You have to use the feeling in the stadium to your advantage and I think we have a decent experience level for the ups and downs of football to understand that.

“We want players to focus on the game, which is not as easy as it sounds, but focus on the game and the idea and don’t worry about the noise. That’s the clear intention.”