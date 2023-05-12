Everton can’t rest easy until survival is secured, Dyche warns

Monday’s emphatic victory away to Brighton & Hove Albion represented a big step in Everton’s quest for Premier League survival but they have to take refocus now on the task at hand and “get the whole job done”, manager Sean Dyche has said.

Everton sprung the surprise result of the league season by winning 5-1 away to Roberto De Zerbi’s side despite triumphing just once previously on the road this term, at Southampton in October. The Merseyside club were boosted by the impressive performance and result and, as a consequence, have retaken control of their destiny.

Dyche’s team sit one place above the relegation zone and have a two-point buffer to 18th-placed Leicester City but face league leaders Manchester City on Sunday. The Everton manager was pleased his players and fans had a result to enjoy but urged them to regroup before welcoming City to Goodison Park.

“On the emotional side, the challenge you have got is that you want them to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it. But the most enjoyable thing is getting the whole job done, particularly at this club, this season,” Dyche said.

“The win on Monday was a big step in terms of the importance to our season. It was a big step in gluing it all together — the mentality, the performance and the tactical understanding, as well as the will and demand within the group to play.

“I want them to play hard and to enjoy the moment because these moments are the great thing about football. But equally, you have to come down very quickly because the next one is the most important one and we have been trying to do that.”

'Front three starting to click'

Scoring five goals was a boon for an attack that have been meek in the final third this term. Everton were the lowest scorers in the division before last weekend and Dyche admitted that his front three of Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi are starting to click as a unit.

“The legs, the pace, the directness, the quality is a good mixture, obviously. They [City] have a bit of it themselves, we know that,” he said. “But it is something we have grown since I have come here, with fitness as well, with Dominic especially.

“We like the way they are operating. We like the pace of the attack we are managing to get, particularly in the last couple of games — with the draw at Leicester and win against Brighton. Mainly, for me, there has been some real good quality and behind that you need a defensive framework that can give you the base to work from.

“The rules stay the same against whoever you are playing, it is just you have to get all the details right against the top sides. If you don’t get the details right, Manchester City will work on you, so we have to make sure we are on top of every detail.”

Dyche also accepted that should Everton retain their top-flight status for a 70th consecutive season then that will put “a different viewpoint” on squad planning this summer. “It’s a fluid business, one that I’m used to. You are always fluid thinking anyway, it’s not about an exact thought,” he said.

A number of players are out of contract in the summer including long-serving captain Seamus Coleman whose season was ended by a knee injury a fortnight ago. Dyche said the 34-year-old defender had undergone successful surgery but was non-committal on his future at the club.

“Seamus did have an operation and it has gone well. All being well he should be fit for next season,” Dyche added. “I will be speaking to him ongoing. He is well in the loop where he sits at this football club.”

Guardiola: Eurovision has disrupted our schedule

Meanwhile, Guardiola has suggested this weekend’s Eurovision song contest final in Liverpool could disrupt City’s attempt to win the treble this season. Sunday’s game was originally pencilled in for a Saturday evening kick-off but was pushed back because of the Eurovision final which is being held in the city this weekend.

City, who are ahead of Arsenal by one point but have a game in hand, are set to welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final and Guardiola has suggested his side are being deprived of an extra day’s rest.

“I can’t understand it, but I’m not going to fight it anymore,” Guardiola said. “We don’t have much time from Madrid because we play on Sunday, thank you so much.

“But it’s a real, real priority Goodison Park. We play for all competitions. We have to switch. Adapt. Four games left in the Premier League and it’s important to us to be there, to keep what we play for in our hands. We train tomorrow and we have to prepare as well as possible.

“I don’t understand it, but we have to adapt. The schedule, it is what it is. It’s not frustrating, it is what it is. How many times can I comment on that?

“I’m sure the Premier League want to help teams, they don’t want to make us uncomfortable, the problem is the schedule, the amount of competitions, this amount of games. I think we cannot play on Saturday because there is Eurovision and we do not have enough bodies or the capability to handle so many people [in Liverpool].”