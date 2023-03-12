Familiar face helping McNeil finally find his feet at Everton

When Dwight McNeil took Abdoulaye Doucoure’s pass in his stride, touched the ball forward and then unleashed a driven left-foot shot which flew past David Raya into the Brentford goal, it was evident that this is a player now harbouring a level of confidence unseen during his Everton career thus far.

McNeil’s fizzing shot inside 37 seconds was his first goal since October, and the team’s subsequent commendable rearguard effort ensured it became Everton’s fastest winning goal in Goodison Park’s history.

The sight of the 23-year-old commanding such a moment in a crucial game for Everton has been a long time coming. Signed in the summer, the £20 million transfer fee began to weigh heavy on McNeil as he struggled to settle in a struggling team under Frank Lampard, starting just 11 out of 20 league games.

But since Sean Dyche’s arrival he has had the stability of starting every game and in the last couple of weeks he has started to reproduce his best form. Having a familiar face in Dyche has clearly benefitted the midfielder.

Dyche handed McNeil his debut as an 18-year-old and the pair spent four seasons together at Turf Moor before Burnley sacked their manager in April and, following relegation, the forward moved to Goodison Park.

“I think a new manager comes in and I’m a familiar person to him as I gave him his debut,” said Dyche, who has as many wins in his seven matches in charge as Lampard had in 20. “I am sure he was trying to work for the previous manager but he was still learning and maybe didn’t understand some of the things he was being asked to do but he knows me and my staff.

Getty: James Gill

“I’m pleased for him, I’m pleased to see his work ethic paying him back. He puts a lot of pressure on himself and he’s learning as he gets older to release that pressure. He is finding key moments and today he found a moment with a very fine strike.”

McNeil’s overall performance was impressive against Brentford. Not only did he help set Everton’s high press during the first half but also put in a defensive shift as Brentford came on strong after the break.

A switch from the left to right flank evidenced McNeil’s adaptability and willingness to help the team. And he was in the right place at the right time to hack clear an Ethan Pinnock effort off his own goal-line in the second half.

“I appreciate it a lot that I’m just getting trusted and playing,” McNeil said of the role Dyche has played in igniting his Everton career. “When he came in he knew I wasn’t playing but he knew what type of player I am and the person I am off the pitch as well, which was massive. We just had a conversation about how to get me back playing to how I used to be playing.

“I think [the key] is just having the belief in myself and getting back to basics, first and foremost. It’s just remembering how I used to play when I first broke in [to the team] under the gaffer and taking that into the club here, believing in my ability.

Getty: Richard Sellers

“I’m still learning from him every day so every day is a new challenge and a learning curve for me as well. He gives you the freedom to play obviously within the shape but it’s good to know that the lads believe in you, the manager believes in you, the coaching staff believe in your ability as well. Then it’s just me taking the ownership of delivering that.”

'Our unbeaten run was an unbelievable achievement'

A third successive 1-0 home league win lifted Everton out of the relegation zone and gave greater credence to the thinking that the team’s home form will be crucial in them avoiding the drop for a second consecutive season.

It also brought an end to Brentford’s 12-game unbeaten run in the league, stretching back to October. Yet, Thomas Frank remained confident that his players will produce a response against Southampton in midweek.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement that is in the past now. That’s football,” he said. “It’s up to us, and I said it in the dressing room, to make sure we are so determined to bounce back on Wednesday and start another run.

“They are so well driven and motivated and they are – excuse my language – p***ed they lost and the unbeaten run is done so I don’t need [to make] any motivational speeches.”