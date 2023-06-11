A Week to Remember: Latics Kick Off The Window with Statement Signings

For many seasons Oldham have entirely rebuilt the squad before a new season. They were barely holding on to key players and top performers. This season is shaping up to be quite different. Following the retained list many integral squad members have been kept hold of and some valuable additions made.

With great expectation comes even greater responsibility and manager David Unsworth understands this, ensuring targets are highly researched and the value of their addition surpasses the quality of the player they replace.

Monday

Nothing to shout about on Monday apart from the stitching for the new state-of-the-art hybrid pitch was 2 out of 8 days complete. A small bit of commercial promotion from the club is shown below.

Tuesday

Well then, Tuesday the 6th brought a lot more excitement and anticipation than the previous day. Rumours were swirling as fans looked on to see what would happen. The media team did a fantastic teaser video featuring the outgoing owner Frank Rothwell.

Things get done when Frank's around... #oafc pic.twitter.com/Wl22oGioFK

Following the video sparks of thought and seeds of intruige were planted in the minds of all as we awaited who the "Players" that Mr Rothwell was talking about were. Well of course it was Latics' first summer signing imposing midfielder Josh Lundstram who signed from Altrincham FC after a release clause in his contract was triggered.

💙 Lundstram is a Latic. #oafc pic.twitter.com/tIKYq8lKiG

Wednesday

After the unbelievable news the day prior no one was expecting what happened on the 7th. An avalanche of Lundstram content arrived with a Q and A along with a video documenting his day signing for Latics providing supporters with key behind-the-scenes content.

Then at 3.10pm another teaser video dropped this time showcasing a conversation between the coaching staff.

🔔 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 #oafc pic.twitter.com/4LhdfBtFaG

An explosion of anticipated fans flooded twitter with people guessing at who the mystery forward could possibly be. Then it was revealed that the striker Franny Jeffers was talking about was talsimanic Chester FC forward Kurt Willoughby. The striker's signing came as a shock to many as most believed the club had missed the oppurtunity.

👑 A new king is in town! #oafc

The same sort of content released for Lundstram was repeated for the new king of Oldham.

Thursday

After the announcement the day before a quick compilation of Willoughby's goals in the 22/23 season was shared along with another behind-the-scenes of a signing-style video. Supporters relished the opportunity to engage with the media team and lapped up the constant output.

Later on in the day, second-choice goalkeeper Mathew Hudson had his contract extended. The Gaffer described him as "a second number one" as more pieces of the puzzle came together.

However, even more good news was to come as Paul Murray was announced as the new academy boss after previously being dismissed by the former owners for no real reason.

Friday

With warm weather and the weekend approaching the club was not taking a break. The much-awaited news of the completion of the threading fibres for the new hybrid pitch was completed but not before the workmen doing them could star in yet another teaser.

now playing:



George Ezra - Green Green Grass

0:40 ❍─────── 2:47

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

Volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%#oafc pic.twitter.com/7KZfmiDArs

The second renewal of a hugely successful week was announced as pacy winger Devarn Green extended his stay at Boundary Park for another season. The foward joined midway through last season and scored some vital goals including a 6th minute winner away at Chesterfield.

🚦 Devarn is here to stay! #oafc

Saturday

The start of the weekend saw some more exciting news arrive as information regarding the release of fixtures along with other key dates were announced. The play-off final on May the 4th 2024 is one key date that stands out for obvious reasons.

🗓️ Our fixtures for the new campaign will be released on Wednesday 5 July at 1pm. #oafc — Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) June 10, 2023

Latics will be hoping a trip to Wembley will not be required in their bid for promotion, although no one would dare predict the Vanarama National League.

Sunday

Even though nothing was released by the club on Sunday it gave some time to reflect on the week and also look forward to what looks to be an incredibly fruitful future.

It also provided the chance to dream of what is to come next week and if this above is anything to go by then you can be sure each day will be as exciting as the last.