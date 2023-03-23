Oldham Athletic purchase Boundary Park

Oldham Athetic today announced the purchase of Boundary Park from former owners Simon Blitz and Danny Gazal.

Here’s a bit more on Boundary Park and the significance it has on the Latics.

History

The ground has been owned by Oldham Athletic since its formation in 1904, but was originally opened eight years previous for Oldham’s first professional sports club, Oldham County.

When Pine Villa was formed, latterly Oldham Atheltic, they initially moved into Boundary Park, where the club have remained ever since.

It’s also home to Oldham RLFC after they returned following a spell playing at Ashton United’s Hurst Cross.

Traditionally known as the ‘Coldest Ground in Football’, Boundary Park holds just over 13,000 seats after its development of an all-seater stadium.

In 1986, Oldham installed a plastic pitch in aim to generate a bigger income to the club after the club was on an ascent up the Football League with Joe Royle. During this time, it brought plenty of success as the Latics reached the League Cup Final and FA Cup semi-final’s during this time.

In a game between Oldham and Portsmouth, Pompey boss Frank Burrows made a bold statement that Oldham ‘couldn’t play away from home’ as their record was astonishing at Boundary Park, Royce stuck the article on the wall and this instantly gave the players a boost, with Oldham running out 4-1 winners.

After promotion to the Premier League, Oldham were forced to remove the plastic pitch for safety reasons and make the seat an all-seater ground.

The club hit a stall as they descended from the Premier League to League One, where on plenty of occasions, the club was in serious threat of going bust.

Chris Moore purchased the club after many offers, including from YouTube star Thogdad, came in, but things went wrong for him as in 2002, he was part of a consortium who struggled after the ITV market crashed. Moore was then arrested for fraud.

Gazal and Blitz purchased the club and Boundary Park in 2004 and after stabilising, the cost became too much leading to the club being perilously close to going extinct again.

Despite other owners coming in and saving the club from a winding-up order plenty of times, Gazal and Blitz still owned Boundary Park until today, when Frank, Luke and Su, owners of Oldham Athletic, finally bought the ground.

A celebration will be held prior to the Latics home game on Saturday against Solihull Moors.

Club Statement

After the purchase of the ground, owners Frank, Luke and Su spoke to Oldham Athletic about the purchase.

“It is with great pride that on Friday 24 March 2023 we will have successfully achieved the initial aim of bringing the club and its home, Boundary Park and surrounding land under single ownership.

“Huge thanks and gratitude to Simon Blitz and Danny Gazal. They have been extremely patient, trusted us 100% and honoured the handshake on 9 May 2022. They have been incredible and are forever welcome to Boundary Park. True gentlemen.

“This is something to celebrate so come down to Boundary Park and party this Saturday when we welcome Solihull Moors, kick off 3pm but come down early for the atmosphere.

“We are fully committed to make Oldham Athletic a club which is welcoming for the whole community so come down with your kids, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours. If they have never been even better. With Oldham’s support we will make Oldham Athletic and Boundary Park a place we are all proud of.

“The opportunity created by having the club, Boundary Park including ‘Little Wembley’, car park and surrounding land under single ownership is huge.

“The recent announcement of the incredible £1 million investment from Oldham Council and the return of Rugby League is just the start. We are constantly looking at opportunities that would enable us to improve and extend the facilities that we can provide for the benefit of all Oldhamers. For now let’s celebrate and enjoy having a forever home.

“It is important to thank the amazing work by Marion Brewer, Philip Parkes and the teams of accountants and advisors at RSM. Karen Proctor, Rachel Mcilroy and Jonathan Edwards from Knights our legal advisors have brought a level of intellect and dedication we have never experienced before. Karen worked every day of a family holiday, not something we encourage but we are grateful for. Due diligence of the highest order, we do things proper!

“Not wanting to make this sound like a speech at the Oscars, none of this would have happened without the relentless work of Darren Royle, Peter Norbury and our team. We are very fortunate to work with you all.

“Frank, Luke and Su.”