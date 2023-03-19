Dagenham & Redbridge 1-1 Oldham Athletic: Fondop rescues point for Latics

Newly-appointed Ben Strevens was denied a winning start in the Dagenham & Redbridge dugout by a thumping header from substitute Mike Fondop, which rescued a late yet nonetheless deserved point for opponents Oldham Athletic.

It cancelled out a stylish swivelling opener courtesy of Jay Bird on 37 minutes, substantiating an impressive first half whereby the Daggers were extremely organised both in possession and otherwise, while rarely encountering pressure.

That all changed after the interval, when the Latics were much improved and began to dictate play more, until finally grabbing their equaliser with little of normal time left. Both had chances to win it, the biggest falling to Oldham's Joe Nuttall, but a draw was fair in the end.

Story of the Match

This was Dagenham's first outing under Ben Strevens, for which they were afforded ten days to prepare after playing nearly a quarter of their entire season in the prior four weeks.

After bidding goodbye to outgoing striker Junior Morias straight away, the new manager's plans were hampered further with injuries to Ángelo Balanta and goalkeeper Elliot Justham, the latter of whom would miss his first league game in four years as a result.

Oldham were ironically without their shot-stopper Magnus Norman too, so Mathew Hudson came in for his debut. Likewise Bassala Sambou, who had been signed to alleviate attacking depletion as a result of Alex Reid, Timmy Abraham and Hallam Hope all being out.

Dagenham made an encouraging start to their new era, spraying the ball across the turf with neat efficiency, as well as purposeful intent. Jay Bird, the unlikely beneficiary of Daggers selling their first-choice strikeforce, was particularly lively.

His header from George Saunders' inswinging free-kick went wide after five minutes, a wastefully spurned opportunity to give his side an early lead. The striker, undeterred, tried his luck again but ended up lashing wide following good interplay with Inih Effiong.

Oldham were prevented from reaching dangerous territory by diligent defending, and struggled to circumnavigate a very organised home shape. Never did they get close enough to test inexperienced keeper Josh Strizovic in his first ever National League appearance.

The opportunities were all at the other end, with defender Manny Onariase next to go close as he got his head to a corner, but was too off balance to divert it on target. After knocking on the door repeatedly, Daggers finally opened the scoring just before the 40-minute mark - third time lucky for Bird following his earlier misses.

Jay Bird receives the adulation after his opener. (Image: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Mo Sagaf strode forwards into an open expanse of space, nudging to Bird, who produced a truly outstanding manoeuvre by dragging the ball across his body then firing into the far corner in the same rhythmic stride. That was enough to take them to the break ahead, as was the case during the reverse meeting just six weeks previously.

On that occasion, Oldham would re-emerge a completely transformed outfit, scoring four goals plus seeing a penalty saved to leave Dagenham thoroughly shell-shocked. Though to nowhere near the same extent, Oldham seized the ascendancy again.

Dagenham ran out of steam, relinquishing territory which was increasingly exploited by the visitors, especially John Rooney who utilised space extremely well.

Joe Nuttall had their first sighter, cutting inside then whipping wide of the target around the hour mark. In the next break of play, David Unsworth introduced Aaron Chapman and Mike Fondop, before shortly completing his full compliment of substitutes when Devarn Green then went off, replaced by Ben Tollitt.

This enhanced the intensity in Oldham's play, and the chances came at consistent regularity. Liam Hogan's header from a John Rooney corner, into the arms of Strizovic, foreshadowed the moment that ultimately substantiated their authority.

Rooney again stood it up to the far post, where Mike Fondop towered above marker Josh Hare to cannon into the top corner, and ultimately secure a point for the Mancunians.

It could, and perhaps should, have been even more. Moments after the restart, Nuttall was threaded through one-on-one against an onrushing Strizovic, but ended up clipping agonisingly wide.

Matt Robinson fired a speculative piledriver inches over in stoppage time for Dagenham, however they would have to settle for a draw, which proved accurate on the balance of play.

John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) | The best player on the pitch, at the heart of everything Oldham did, and single most important cog towards them fighting back into the contest. Orchestrated the vast majority of creative passes for the Latics, including the corner which was headed home by Fondop. A cut above in that side, who can be a crucial part of the side's future.

Match Details

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE: Josh Strizovic; Elliott Johnson, Harry Phipps, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare; Mo Sagaf, Sam Ling, Matt Robinson, George Saunders (Myles Weston 64'); Inih Effiong (Sydney Ibie 85'), Jay Bird ⚽ (Mauro Vilhete 80')

OLDHAM ATHLETIC: Mathew Hudson; Mark Kitching, Liam Hogan, Josef Yarney 🟨, Will Sutton; Nathan Sheron (Aaron Chapman 58'), Mark Shelton, John Rooney; Bassala Sambou (Mike Fondop 🟨⚽ 58'), Joe Nuttall, Devarn Green (Ben Tollitt 64')