Main Man Arrives: New signing boosts York City's attack

In a second summer move for National League club York City, forward Cedric Main has signed for the Minstermen and will officially join following the expiration of his contract with Blyth Spartans in July.

Main, who demonstrated his attacking qualities during his time at Blyth last season, only managed six goals across 39 league appearances but was a key part of ensuring National League North survival with a total of sixteen goal involvements.

There is still much more to come on the recruitment front for York as they seek to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign, but this has to be seen as a step in the right direction as the long-awaited need for new strikers has been somewhat relieved with the latest addition.

Main's journey to York

Main's career trajectory has seen him progress through the ranks of notable Dutch and Spanish clubs before his move to the UK and into the English non-league.

Beginning at FC Groningen, he represented their youth side for a year before a devastating release left him without a team for a short while, prior to joining the Ajax Amateurs set-up in 2017 where he regained confidence.

Then the Spain switch came about, as Main became eager to venture beyond the border, and was signed up by third-division outfit CF La Nucía.

He had broken into the first team by the 2019/20 campaign and scored his first senior goals playing for them, plus getting the chance to appear against Barcelona B.

The forward's next challenge remained in Spain at Almagro CF but his stay there was cut short to barely six months - an opportunity to apply his talent in England arose, a chance that Main revealed to be "always a dream" for him.

Opening a new career chapter, he signed for FC United of Manchester in early 2021, showcasing his potential and establishing himself as a creative forward.

Similar to previous experiences, he left FC United after less than a year, to head north and link up with Northern Premier League club South Shields.

In his first season playing full-time professional football, he struggled to hit the heights expected and had his contract mutually terminated having scored just three times in 18 games.

The majority of last season was spent in a relegation battle in National League North, playing for Blyth Spartans, and while his presence wasn't exactly defining, his six goals were undoubtedly crucial in confirming the Green Army's safety.

The 25-year-old was most recently at Blyth Spartans (Photo by Will Matthews/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Described as a powerful, strong, and quick forward, the 25-year-old boasts bright dribbling and creative statistics that suggest his ability to set up goals trumps his unpromising scoring record.

In addition to his 39 league appearances last term, Main also played 86 minutes in the Isuzu FA Trophy defeat against York in which his side were thrashed 5-0.

Despite that, current City manager Michael Morton admitted, "He first caught our eye back in December when we played against Blyth in the FA Trophy."

Arrival in Yorkshire

As Main joins York City in July, the Minstermen can expect the striker to bring a mix of experience to the squad, providing both goals and assists, as well as a lot of pace.

It is evidently a signing that aims to strengthen the attacking line, supplying additional options to accompany Lenell John-Lewis up front.

Yet to boast an impressive goal rate at a club, he will be keen to make that a reality in North Yorkshire, and will hope to add a new dimension to City's offensive capabilities.

On putting pen to paper, Main told club media, "I can’t wait to get going.



“I’ve played here before with Blyth and I thought it was a beautiful stadium, a good team as well. So I’m very pleased to get it over the line."

Describing his playing style, the 25-year-old added, "I’m strong, I have a lot of pace.

"I like to dribble and like to get the fans off their seats."

Manager's words

After the surprise return of ex-Premier League goalkeeper David Stockdale last week, this is the second summer signing made by Morton, alongside the contract renewals of duo Paddy McLaughlin and Michael Duckworth.

Unveiling his new man, he said, "We are delighted to add Cedric to the team."

Michael Morton's second summer recruit has been revealed (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

Having first gained his attention in the FA Trophy clash, Morton continued, "Since then, the club have been monitoring his progress and a lot of Cedric's key attributes, stat metrics, and player behaviours marry up well with our recruitment strategy.

"He showcases a good level of personal possession, excellent movement patterns, and a great hunger to win the ball back quickly while also being able to play across all four attacking positions."