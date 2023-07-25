Four things we learnt from Switzerland 0-0 Norway

Norway are still without a win in the World Cup (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Cup hopes of Norway took a massive blow as they suffered a gutting 0-0 draw against Switzerland in Hamilton.

Guro Reiten in the middle is a lost cause:

Chelsea star Guro Reiten is known for her blistering speed and her ability to both score and assist with ease from the wings, having goal contributions in the double digits in the 22/23 season.

For Gresshoppene however, manager Hege Riise opts instead to use the playmaker in a much more central role, a role that if these first two games are anything to go by, simply doesn’t fit Reiten at all.

Defences have done well to limit Reiten’s creativity and have clearly taken advantage of her being in an uncomfortable position, so Riise’s decision to keep playing her here comes across as bizarre.

However, given her reputation for playing players out of position (I.e. Tuva Hansen as a left-back), this isn’t surprising to see, even if it doesn’t work out.

Two sides that simply aren’t clinical:

If the stats from their first games didn’t already suggest this, it is clear that both Switzerland and Norway lack clinicality.

Though they defeated the Phillipines 2-0 in their first outing, La Nati could and probably should have had more, having 17 shots in the game, eight of which were on target.

That theme continued into this game, with them having eight shots in total, but struggling to come close to the mark with only one on target, making it an easy day for Aurora Mikalsen.

It was much of the same problem for Norway in their opening day defeat to New Zealand, having 13 shots. But the issue is even worse for them, with a dismal two of those being on target.

Despite dominating the chances against the Swiss, having 15 shots in total, the issues of the first game failed to subside, with just five of them being on target, albeit they looked more promising than the ones of their opponents.

This shows that whilst both sides have talent in their front lines, that talent simply can’t convert consistently, a factor both sides will need to iron out quickly before their final group games.

Gaëlle Thalmann is going out on a high:

Perhaps the biggest factor in Switzerland managing to keep the score low in this game was the impressive performance between the sticks of veteran goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann.

Prior to the tournament, the shot stopper announced her intention to retire following its conclusion, but this hasn’t stopped her from putting in some great performances, including in this game.

Thalmann’s ability in goal was superb, making a number of crucial saves that kept the Norwegians frustrated and helped secure her team a vital point.

This player of the match worthy performance should go a long way to helping the La Nati as they face what could be a group decider against co-hosts New Zealand, a side out to regain momentum following their loss to the Phillipines.

Is it game over for Hege Riise?

This result takes Norway’s winless run to six consecutive games, a stat that will put real pressure on Riise as Gresshoppene go into their all or nothing game against the Phillipines.

Many people have had doubts about Riise’s ability as a manager for a long time, feelings only exasperated by controversial decisions in her career such as not taking Beth Mead to Tokyo 2020 during her time with Team GB, or her aforementioned habit of using players out of their preferred positions, something that has clearly become a detriment to both the individuals and the team altogether.

The combination of the disappointment of Euro 2022 still being fresh in the minds of all involved, plus the clear problems with the current team and the side looking down the barrel of another group stage elimination, means there is every reason to believe Riise’s tenure could very soon be up.

The game against the Phillipines will now not just be a big game for the team and for Riise’s job, but it will also be a big factor in the future direction of women’s football in Norway, so the stakes are huge for every player and coach involved.