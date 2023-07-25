Colombia 2-0 South Korea: Usme and Caicedo help Colombia to a comfortable win

Colombia celebrate in front of their fans after going 2-0 up. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Colombia started their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against South Korea.

Despite starting slowly, the South American side scored two first half goals to sweep past South Korea who did not show much quality after the first ten minutes.

Colombia's record goalscorer Catalina Usme opened the scoring from the penalty spot before 18-year-old Linda Caicedo scored a long range effort to double her team’s lead.

The result leaves Colombia in second place in Group H as they face Germany next with Korea playing Morocco next as they look to get their first points in the group.

Story of the Match

Colombia made it all the way to the final of the Copa America last year and will be looking to go deep in this World Cup. Starting on the right for them was 18 year old Linda Caicedo from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, South Korea's teenage sensation started on the bench as 16-year-old Casey Phair watched on from the sidelines as she looked to become the youngest ever player at a Women's World Cup.

English referee Rebecca Welch officiated the game and all eyes were on how she would officiate the game after Colombia drew unwanted attention when their final warm up game against Ireland got abandoned after 20 minutes due to the aggressiveness of the game.

It took less than ten minutes before Welch needed to get her yellow card out for a Colombia player as Manuela Vanegas caught a Korea player in the head with a high boot.

Both sides knew that a win would put themselves in a good position to secure qualification out of Group H. But it was the side from Asia who started the game the better. South Korea started extremely well in the first ten minutes of the game and managed to test the Colombia keeper on two occasions including with a direct free kick from just outside the box.

But after the early onslaught, the game settled into a pattern with a number of fouls breaking up the play and both sides struggling to create any clear chances.

Handball wakes Colombia up.

Despite their sluggish start, Colombia were offered a way into their game in their first real attack just before the half hour mark. With the ball pinballing around the Korea box, it fell to a Colombia attacker who had a shot that hit the hand of Shim and the referee gave a penalty.

Colombia's record goalscorer Catalina Usme was given the responsibility of stepping up and she sent the keeper the wrong way to give the South American side a one goal advantage.

The goal gave Colombia such much needed confidence and they looked like a totally different side after going ahead as they passed the ball round with flair.

Just nine minutes after going ahead, Colombia had doubled their lead through sixteen year old Caicedo. The Real Madrid player won the ball near the halfway line and went on a run.

Seeing the South Korean keeper in an awkward position led to Caicedo taking a shot from outside the box which the keeper spilt to double Colombia's lead in what was the first goal from outside the box in this World Cup.

As the game ticked into first half injury time, Korea had a big chance to equalise as a pull back cross from the byline found Lee in the box but her header was well saved by the Colombia keeper.

Despite not converting the chance, it will have given Korea confidence as the second half got underway that they could still get back into the game.

However, the side from Asia really struggled to get going in the second half and Colombia dominated possession and looked to put the game beyond doubt.

Compared to the first 45 minutes, the second half was quite slow as neither side managed to really test the opposition goalkeeper for the majority of the half.

Colombia came the closest of the two sides to getting a goal in the second half as striker Mayra Ramirez headed wide from a cross out on the left.

With 20 minutes to go, Korean manager Colin Bell had to gamble as he made a double substitution as he looked to salvage something from the game.

With time ticking on, the game saw Women's World Cup history as Casey Phair came on for Korea and became the youngest ever player at a Women's World Cup at just 16 years old.

Despite improving them, the Korean substitutions did not have the desired effect on the team and the writing was on the wall for the side from Asia as the game ticked down towards its conclusion.

The result put Colombia in pole position to qualify out of the group alongside Germany with Korea knowing they will likely need to get something against Germany if they are to have a chance of qualifying.

Player of the Match - Linda Caicedo

The 18-year-old scored a brilliant solo goal in the first half that was impressive even with the help of the South Korean goalie.

In the second half, she was the brightest spark on the pitch at a time when there was very little attacking creativity and she could have scored another.