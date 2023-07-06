Injury-hit Lionesses must conquer nemesis of expectation: England's 2023 World Cup preview

Standing at the brow of continental football is a memory as fresh as 12 months ago for the Lionesses, who conquered Europe to bring football home after 55 years of hurt at the delayed 2021 European Championships.

A 2-1 victory over Germany under the famous Wembley Arch confirmed the side's status as the darlings of their home nation, but with it came an unforgiving burden.

The taste of a trophy often leads to a thirst for more. This is certainly the issue with England, who, since continuing their hot streak to win a second successive Arnold Clark Cup, and the inaugural women's Finalissima, have hit a drought in the buildup to the World Cup.

Heading down under this week in preparation for the Australia and New Zealand jointly-hosted World Cup, Sarina Wiegman's side has failed to score from open play since the first half of the Finalissima.

The dry spell saw their 30-game unbeaten record come to a distasteful end when hosts Australia beat them 2-0 under the rainy west London skies, and the Lionesses were later held to a stalemate against Portugal to send them packing their bags with more questions than answers ahead of the tournament.

This capsize is mainly a repercussion of long-term injuries to key players such as Leah Williamson, Millie Bright, Beth Mead, and Fran Kirby. But as expectation looms large, adoring fans must also remember this isn't the same outfit as yesteryear.

Ellen White and Jill Scott, two dressing room figureheads, have retired. Meanwhile, the likes of Nikkita Parris and Demi Stokes are unfavoured over the rising talent of Katie Robinson and Esme Morgan.

This transition hasn't been easy, even if results immediately following the Euros would suggest otherwise. New connections have been in their formative stages, while new personalities and setups have required an integration phase.

Wiegman's tenure was never going to be perfect forever. It just so happens that the team's first obstruction comes with the added pressure of the worst possible timing.

Of course, two offbeat games won't shape a tournament, especially when no silverware was in the offing. However, form can tell you a lot about a team's chances - and despite the successes of just one year ago, football can be fickle, especially with England embracing a culture where you are only ever as good as your last performance.

The assignment for England at the upcoming World Cup will be to muzzle the clamour of expectation that engulfs them and ride the crest of the wave of previous glory before injuries upended their swell.

World Cup history

Although expectation has only recently taken a toll on this England team, the Lionesses have long enjoyed a good run on the international stage.

England have participated five times at the Women's World Cup: in 1995, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. They have reached the quarter-finals three times and the semi-finals twice.

The only times they haven't participated was in the inaugural 1991 tournament held in China, alongside 1999 and 2003, where England met the likes of Germany, Norway, and Netherlands in qualifier 'groups of death'.

But since then, the Lionesses have proven to be a stern test for anyone they face, despite failing to win the international silverware necessary to accentuate their grip on the women's game.

Most recently, in France, during the 2019 World Cup, Phil Neville led England to a fourth-placed finish after missing out on a spot in the final to eventual winners USA. The serial winners found goals through Christen Press and Alex Morgan to cancel Ellen White's early opener in Lyon.

The Lionesses would lose their third-placed playoff to Sweden with the same 2-1 scoreline as their semi-final, making it the fourth World Cup in a row where they had impressed without substance.

Mirroring the near-miss of 2019, a squad featuring household names Jodie Taylor, Toni Duggan, Fara Williams, Alex Scott, and Karen Carney also reached the same stage in 2015.

Victorious against Norway in the Round of 16, they went on to beat hosts Canada in the quarter-finals - but a date with Japan in the final four proved a step too far once more, with Laura Bassett's 92nd-minute own goal providing the chagrin.

In 2011 and 2007, England failed to make it past the quart-finals, losing to four-time victors USA 3-0 in the first and crashing out against France via penalties in the most recent.

In retrospect of previous World Cup endeavours, the Lionesses have gone from strength to strength in each tournament, going a step beyond each time.

But this was all done whilst away from the attention of everyone else, and before their true potential glimmered in the eyes of the masses. Since their European exploits last year, outside noise has become louder.

Squad selection

For this year's World Cup, England, as usual, are rich in options. But with the aforementioned injuries, there are some changes to be aware of heading into the summer.

Most notably, England will be without their Euro top goalscorer Beth Mead, their first-choice captain Leah Williamson, and midfield tempo dictator Fran Kirby, all through long-term injuries.

Wiegman will look to Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly for them to take their goalscoring form from the WSL and execute it on the world stage to replace the Mead performances that proved priceless last year.

Meanwhile, Ella Toone could see her role as a super sub evolve into a starting spot with Kirby out, and the involvement of Esme Morgan will almost certainly be under the microscope as she looks most likely to take Williamson's position at centre-back.

Millie Bright is expected to take the captain's armband, with Mary Earps being second-in-command, while the levelheadedness of Laura Coombs, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, and Jordan Nobbs will hope to retain the leadership of those that have recently retired.

Other notable call-ups include Katie Zelem, who played an instrumental role in the heart of United's midfield during their best-ever season in the WSL, and Hannah Hampton, whose transfer to Chelsea promises to see her challenge for Earps' number 1 shirt in the next couple of years.

After representing England through countless tournaments, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly all make the flight.

Player to Watch

There is still a lot of talent in Wigeman's selection to warrant excitement for the World Cup. But none oblige undivided attention more than Keira Walsh.

Having moved to Spain to win the Champions League in her first season for Barcelona, the midfield pivot can control the outcome of fixtures all by herself - something that anybody who has even just a speck of love for women's football will know.

Praised for her football intelligence, vision, passing range, and ability to read the game and thwart attacks when nobody else is alive to the danger, Walsh is perhaps the most instant and impactful signing in Catalonian history.

She is already adored in red and blue, almost as though she's been there forever. But while 59 England caps, one WSL title, three FA Cup winners' medals, four League Cup titles, a European Championship, Champions League triumph, and a Finalissima, among many other accolades to her name, make her seem like a seasoned veteran - the reality of her recent 26th birthday means one of the best midfielders on the planet is only just hitting her prime.

Forming an indestructible bond with Georgia Stanway in midfield, Walsh will prove consequential to England's World Cup bid as she plays a role in each phase of the game - from defence to attack, and everything in between, especially given the injuries to players around her.

Expected lineup

Earps (Man Utd); Greenwood (Man City), Morgan (Man City), Bright (Chelsea), Bronze (Barcelona); Toone (Man Utd), Walsh (Barcelona), Stanway (Bayern); Hemp (Man City), Russo (Arsenal), Kelly (Man City).

Prediction

England will take great confidence from the fact that, on paper, they face straightforward opposition in the group stage. Denmark, China and Haiti are ranked 13th, 14th, and 53rd in the world, which is starkly different to the Lionesses' third-placed ranking.

Of course, no opposition is easy on the international stage, but Sarina Wiegman's side have an opportunity to continue building connections and integrating new tactics in the early stages of their campaign.

Haiti in the opening fixture provides a perfect chance in getting back to scoring and winning ways, but it shouldn't be forgotten that the Lionesses boast a plethora of world-class talents in their squad, despite injuries, so their potential is still sky-high regardless.

If England can hurtle back on track quickly, there is no limit to how far they can go. However, a relatively new and unproven squad could be the difference. A semi-final finish should be obtained, while that should be a target that, if achieved, should be praised, with all things considered.