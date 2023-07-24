Switzerland v Norway: 2023 Women's World Cup Group A preview

Switzerland take on Norway in a crucial Group A match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

After both teams started the tournament in very different circumstances, this match in Hamilton will go a long way in determining the future of both sides.

Switzerland come into this game after starting their World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Philippines.

The Swiss were stretched early as Katrina Guillou put the World Cup debutants ahead within the first five minutes, only for the offside flag to come to their rescue.

The goal seemed to sharpen Switzerland’s game and they got themselves ahead through a Ramona Bachmann penalty, after Coumba Sow was fouled by Jessika Cowart.

Seraina Piubel’s second half strike sealed the win for the Swiss, their first in the tournament since they beat Ecuador 10-1 in Vancouver in 2015.

This was also Switzerland’s first ever World Cup clean sheet, and heading into the rest of the group games, they will have a whole lot of confidence behind them.

The same cannot be said about Norway.

Coming into this tournament as the heavy favourites to top Group A, they opened up their account with a matchup against co-hosts New Zealand, a game they lost 1-0.

A rapid breakaway early in the second half led to Hannah Wilkinson tapping the ball home and claim the Kiwi’s first ever World Cup win.

The Norwegians had all of their big stars out on the field for the match, but none of them could put the ball away, as they only mustered two attempts on target.

After a poor European Championships, the question was, could Norway shake off their past demons and finally thrive?

If we’re going off the first game, that hoodoo still lingers over them, and they know they are already reaching win or bust mode in this World Cup.

The last time these two met was way back in 2017, where Norway came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Team News

Switzerland

La Nati manager Inka Grings is probably unlikely to change her eleven from the one that started against the Philippines.

Their starters are strong, and they have firepower coming off the bench from the likes of Alisha Lehmann and Fabienne Humm.

The only thing that might concern the Swiss is that Bachmann and Noelle Maritz are one yellow card away from a one game suspension.

Norway

Vilde Boa Rise made a good impression when she came on as a substitute against New Zealand and could start this game.

The change would mean Guro Reiten could push further forward and support Ada Hegerberg.

There are reports emerging from Switzerland that neither Caroline Graham Hansen or Ingrid Engen will start for Norway, so it could be a reshuffle in the midfield and forward line.

Predicted Line-up

Switzerland

Thalmann; Aigbogun, Buhler, Stierli, Maritz; Sow, Walti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic. (4-3-3)

Norway

Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Hansen; Maanum, Boa Risa; Blakstad, Havvi, Reiten; Hegerberg. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Switzerland – Lia Walti

With Norway looking likely to pack the midfield tomorrow, Walti will be key to Switzerland’s chances of victory.

With Arsenal, we’ve seen her go up against the best in the world and more often than not, she comes out on top.

As well as her defensive duties, going forward, she can pick players out for fun, and she is one of the key players in this whole Swiss squad.

Norway – Guro Reiten

Norway need to step up, and Reiten can do that for sure.

In order for her to thrive Reiten needs to be played further forward, because for Chelsea she can dictate play from the wing.

If Graham Hansen isn’t playing either, Reiten needs to step up and guide her team away from the trouble they’re in.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 09:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on ITV1 and on ITVX.