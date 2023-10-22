Rehanne Skinner has a 'huge amount of belief' in her team following Liverpool draw

Rehanne Skinner's West Ham side won themselves a point against Liverpool in the fifth minute of injury time, after finding their feet in a game full of chances for either side.

The Hammers started the game off slowly, not settling into the first half. Skinner explained how her emotions changed throughout the game;

''Overall I think we probably started slower than we wanted and we’re a bit disappointed with the first half. The last three games that we played, we were really on the front foot with everything we did and we didn't feel like we started that way, so obviously at half time we wanted to fix that. Bit of a change of shape that enabled us to be a little more aggressive in how we pressed.''

''I think that we grew into the game. We made an unfortunate mistake. It's one of those things that cost us the goal but I think after that point we just got better and better as the game went on and I'm really pleased with the goal at the end.''

Change of Shape

Skinner chose to mix up the shape of the team coming into the second half, changing between a three and a four at the back. She explained how there was a shuffle decided in the changing room at the break to allow the front line to break forwards more, rather than sitting deeper.

''I felt like we were keeping our forwards a bit too deep, so it was not enabling us to press as high up the pitch and do what we wanted. So by doing that it allowed them to be a bit more free and press the ball higher. That then created some turnovers, so we had some success from it. Then obviously from that we got some chances which started to turn the momentum a bit in our favour. I think that was the biggest thing that helped us to grow into the game.''

The Character to Push on in Injury Time

Despite being stalemate at half-time, there was a visible difference in threat in the final third from both sides. Liverpool had more chances and proved to be more threatening than the Hammers before half-time.

The players half time huddle against Liverpool. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

However, West Ham grew into the game in the second half, creating many chances in the final quarter of the game and causing Liverpool's defence problems. Skinner spoke on the importance of her team's morale and character to carry on pushing on through the game and get something out of it.

''I've got a huge amount of belief in the attitude and character of the players and the way that we're trying to play. For the last 15 minutes of the game I could see and feel that we could get something out of it because of the way we were turning the screw a bit and starting to put more pressure on. Its one of those, it feels like it we were playing for an extra three or four minutes we could've even nicked something else out of it. But we're really happy with a point and the character and resilience in this squad is just growing game by game so I'm delighted with their performance.''

Reflection on the Start of the Season

West Ham have had a positive start to the season so far despite some tough opponents to begin against. Skinner joined the club at the start of the season, explaining that the team has made a lot of progress since she began the job.

''I think we've made a huge amount of progress, in terms of confidence and bravery on the ball. Playing out from the back and the build today, the ideas were really good. We didn't always secure the ball the way we wanted but that's been huge progress since the start of pre-season. I think the direction we're going in is really positive.''

International Break

West Ham, like other clubs, have players off for international duty the following week. Mackenzie Arnold, for example, has games from the 26th October through to the 1st November, only leaving a few days before their next league game and having to travel back from Australia.

Mackenzie Arnold of West Ham during the Women's Super League game against Chelsea. (Photo by Visionhau/Getty Images)

Obviously, this is an issue that all managers have to face, however, it does not make it any easier for players to settle into a rhythm of playing. Skinner spoke on the matter and the difficulties it entails.

''We've got a few players here, and obviously there's individual roles and responsibilities that we want to keep tweaking. So that's what we’ll keep doing and obviously the players that are going on internationals all the best. We want them to come back healthy as does everyone.

"The challenge with this one is they'll be back so late ahead of our Sunday game but there's other clubs that are dealing with that and it's just part of the process. For us, we finish on a positive in terms of the character and resilience showed today and they'll definitely be going with a positive mindset.''