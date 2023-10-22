West Ham 1 - 1 Liverpool: Split Points in a Game of Two Halves

West Ham's Riko Ueki won the Hammers a point at home turf in the fifth minute of added time against the travelling Reds.

Marie Höbinger broke the deadlock on Sunday afternoon with a right footed shot from outside of the box that was perfectly placed in the bottom left corner.

Despite the spells of dominance and countless chances by the visitors, it wasn't enough to stop the Hammers from finding their feet and an equaliser in stoppage time, courtesy of Riko Ueki slotting it in the bottom corner.

It was certainly a game of two halves, with Liverpool dominating the first half and the Hammers finding their feet in their attack after the break.

Story of the game

Rehanne Skinner named an unchanged side following the Irons last game to Chelsea where they fell victim to Chelsea’s strong attacking abilities and were defeated 2-0.

Liverpool made one change from their 1-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby with Missy Bo Kearns being put on the bench for the first time this season to allow time for rest, and being replaced by Natasha Flint, to fit into the front of the Reds attack.

The Reds started the game off how they intended to finish it within the first minute, when Holland’s cross reached Flint at the back post who’s header went wide.

Liverpool showed the most attacking threat at the start of the game, with another chance coming from a Höbinger cross from a corner reaching Bonner but her header went past the side post.

It didn’t take long for World Cup semi-finalist, Mackenzie Arnold, to make a flying save. The Hammers ‘keeper denied an outstanding long range effort from Nagano half way into the first half to deny Liverpool from opening up the scoreboard.

Liverpool showed a massive attacking threat in the first half, struggling to be able to get any shots on target. To sum up their chances in the first 45, Holland's volley struck the crossbar on the stroke of half time.

Second half

It took seven minutes of the second half for the Reds to break the deadlock, following a right footed shot from outside of the box from Höbinger who slid it into the bottom left corner.

It was soon coming for the Reds, who had two previous chances in the first five minutes. One was a header from a corner by Gemma Bonner which smashed against the crossbar, followed by a long range effort by Taylor Hinds skimming the top post.

Marie Hobinger celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against West Ham. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

It looked as though West Ham were destined to score fifteen minutes into the second half when Laws ran out of her goal to receive the ball but it was caught by Asseyi who ran past the Reds 'keeper before slipping inside the box and rolling the ball out of play.

The Hammers most vital chance of the game came in the final fifteen minutes after a scramble in the box ended in a shot from Ueki which was subsequently blocked and out for a corner.

West Ham grew into the game, but it looked too little too late. The stand out chance came from Atkinson's rocket of a shot which was inches away from finding West Ham a point.

However, it is never too late in football, as West Ham found their equaliser five minutes into the six minutes of added time. Filis's cross reached Ueki who slotted it home following a scramble in the box which looked as though it was saved.

The Reds will be left regretful for not taking their chances in a game which saw spells of pure dominance from them.

Player of the Match

Gemma Bonner

Gemma Bonner acknowledging the fans following the game between West Ham and Liverpool. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Causing upset from being substituted off is the indication needed to know that Bonner was a key player in the game on Sunday.

Despite one loose back pass to the keeper which didn't result in anything for the Hammers, Bonner was key to not only the teams defence, but also the attack, getting in plenty of chances.

Gemma had arguably the biggest chance of the game, coming from a corner after half-time which was a bullet header that smashed against the crossbar.

She was a pivotal part in Liverpool's set up, and who knows if she could have had an impact on the final score if she was kept on after the 84th minute.