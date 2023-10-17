"We have to be ready, we have to be resilient" - Melissa Phillips ahead of Chelsea challenge

Brighton will head to Kingsmeadow to face WSL champions Chelsea for the league's fourth gameweek this Sunday. Having struggled for results in the league so far, Brighton face a tough run of fixtures - starting with Emma Hayes' Blues.

Reflecting on the opening few matches

Brighton have had a mixed bag of results with an opening day win over Everton and a clean sheet in the Continental Cup against Birmingham but, defeats to West Ham and Tottenham in the league.

"We know there's a lot more to come from us," Phillips said.

"We expect more of ourselves, especially in the two games that we dropped points so I think it's important to stay focused on our growth and integration in the squad and the direction that we want to move".

Phillips admitted the side's errors and explained the mindset of her side: "I think we're most disappointed in the nature in which we conceded the goals" she explained.

"It's not as if we've been broken down significantly, it is either set pieces or taking possession that led to a counter for the goals that we conceded. A lot to be proud of, lots to grow on and we're just maintaining focus on building momentum and belief within the group".

Facing the top four consecutively

The Seagulls will face Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal consecutively, with an international break separating their Chelsea clash from the rest. It may be the hardest run to face in the WSL but Phillips is not letting this phase her squad.

"I think it's being as competitive as we can be and knowing what we need to grow on again in the performance that we put out, we have to work hard" she said.

"We have to be ready, we have to be resilient, but we want to be those things in every single game. We're taking it one game at a time".

However, the focus is currently on this week's opponents, Chelsea. Interestingly, Chelsea has faced similar challenges to Brighton, relating to the large amount of international players they had at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Both teams also had the task of integrating a number of new signings.

"It's not a lot of preparation time coming off the back from the summer tournament. The first international window, I think we feel that affected [performances] as well in terms of figuring out the best side and playing well together at the same time" Phillips reiterated.

Ahead of the weekend fixture, Melissa Phillips did praise Emma Hayes' side who once again, have started their WSL campaign quite strongly.

"I think you've seen that from their first few performances, but ultimately still able to edge out and get positive results," she said.

"We know the strength and historic tradition that they've been around the league, so we'll prepare accordingly".

Finding consistency

From their opening few fixtures, it's been clear that the best XI is not determined. Rotation is important but finding consistency is crucial.

"I've made a lot of changes in every single match, whether that be some rotation in the Conti Cup or bringing in pretty much five Subs in every match" Phillips explained.

"We know we have a lot of strength in depth and it puts pressure on players not to just achieve the result, but to perform in training and be competitive and there are many fine margins between who that top 11 is".

Melissa Phillips mentioned the difficulties with finding your best XI after such as busy transfer window. On one hand, you have a team full of world-class players, on the other, you have players who have to adapt to the league.

"We had a number of players who came in quite late in the window who are still finding their feet and I think we will get to see the best of everyone".

Winning is a habit which is why consistency is so crucial in a league where momentum reigns.

"We know that you build belief through results. You can still build a little bit of belief through positive performances as well" she said

"If we're not getting the results on the weekend, we have to make sure that our process is staying the same throughout the week and that our training standards increase and that's something that we spoke about over the last two weeks".

Elizabeth Terland's Injury

Key Brighton striker, Elizabeth Terland is a doubt after picking up a slight niggle in their recent fixture. Phillips provided an update on Terland's progress.

“We've been working on the rehab process with Terland over the last two days, which meant some modified sessions" she explained.

"We're hopeful that she will still be available for the weekend, but will take it day by right now”

Before Terland picked up this slight injury, her contribution had been paramount. The Brighton head coach was quick to praise the Norwegian striker.

"She stays really consistent throughout the season. She's an incredibly hard worker" Phillips said.

"She is very critical of herself and her performances and wants to grow and is always asking for feedback so maybe it's a dream to work with her in that capacity"

Praise for an omitted Katie Robinson

Brighton forward, Katie Robinson, has broken into the senior England side over the past year, being part of the Lionesses' World Cup squad. However, for upcoming Nations League games against Belgium, Sarina Wiegman has not named Robinson in her side.

As someone who witnesses Robinson's talent day in, day out, Phillips credited the young player for her achievements for club and country.

"What Katie Robinson has accomplished over the last year with the senior national team has been absolutely fantastic," she said.

"We want her to develop, to have the opportunity to go into the U23 squad and hopefully be really confident to put her stamp on the game and we've seen some positive performances from her," Phillips added.

"She had to assist her in the league and then the goal in our Conti Cup match as well, it's about maintaining consistency and growth while she's at the club too".

Prospect of new signing Madison Haley

Dallas-born striker, Madison Haley, spent pre-season in rehab after signing for the Seagulls. However, the 24-year-old has slowly returned to play and has had an imminent impact.

"She's growing in match fitness, obviously going into the game against West Ham for half-hour play just shy of 60 minutes in our Conti Cup game so her first introduction back into match minutes coming off the map of rehab throughout preseason," Phillips updated.

"We're really pleased with the way that she's progressing and progressing in training and in terms of getting up to speed with our style of play and how we want to play".

"She's certainly an exciting player and I think she has the ability to score goals in this league and as with everyone and new players and training squads, just start making sure that they feel prepared and confident for their time when they're ready".

With a wealth of attacking players, Phillips is never short of options to put up front.

"I think a lot of our attacking players are quite good in that central space and it's about finding relationships and working off them". she explained

"We have some similar qualities with Maddison and Terland and other players who played in that nine position to be able to build through them".