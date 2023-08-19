Sweden 2-0 Australia: Swedes secure third place against battling Matildas

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Stina Blackstenius of Sweden shoots at goal while Clare Hunt of Australia attempts to block during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

weZeciraLang Park in Brisbane was the venue to decide the third-best side in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Sweden secured their fourth bronze medal in four World Cup third-placed matches against co-hosts Australia thanks to a first-half penalty from Fridolina Rolfo and a stunning second from Kosovare Asllani.

Sweden named an unchanged side for the fourth time this tournament, with two players in line to match Japan's Hinata Miyazawa for the Golden Boot. Centre half, Amanda Ilestedt and forward, Rebecka Blomquist both sit on four goals, one behind the star Japan forward Miyazawa.

Australia also named an unchanged side from their defeat against The Lionesses in the semi-final, with Chelsea's Sam Kerr starting up top for the second time this tournament. Manchester City centre back, Alanna Kennedy sadly missed out on the clash, after still reportedly having concussion symptoms.

Story of the Match:

The Third Place playoff isn't uncharted territory for Sweden, having reached this stage no less than four times, having won the match and clinched third on each of the last three occasions. Whereas no matter the result for the Matilda's, this will be their highest-ever finish.

Sweden's forward #18 Fridolina Rolfo makes a pass past Australia's forward #20 Sam Kerr during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup third place play-off football match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden started the brighter of the two sides, snuffling out a chance inside the first three minutes, Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius raced onto a ball down the right channel and sent her low right-footed effort goalward, but it was kept out by Mackenzie Arnold in the Australia goal.

The Matilda's keeper was on hand moments later too, to claim a Blackstenius cross, as she looked for Fridolina Rodolfo at the back post.

The co-hosts, who were being roared on every time they touched the ball had their first venture forward, but Steph Catley's free-kick was well cleared by Kosovare Asllani.

New Galactico, Hayley Rasso and her right-sided partner in crime Ellie Carpenter looked to swarm the Sweden left once the early storm had been weathered, but the former's effort was blocked by Magdalena Eriksson.

The Real Madrid winger had switched sides when she had been found by Ellie Carpenter again at the back post, but her sharp near post effort was well kept out by Zecira Musovic in the Sweden goal, with the resulting corner being collected well by the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Sweden are always, always dangerous on the attack however, with Kosovare Asllani chipping in a delicious ball, which Fridolina Rolfo powered a header off the crossbar. However, in the build-up to the chance, Stina Blackstenius appeared to be bundled over by defender, Clare Hunt, which saw the referee, Cheryl Foster go to the Video Assistant Referee monitor and award the penalty, gifting Sweden a chance to take the lead.

Rolfo, who's header hit the bar before the penalty, stepped up and stroked her penalty into the corner, just out of the reach of Mackenzie Arnold in the Australia goal to give Sweden the lead on the half hour with her third goal this tournament.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Perhaps inevitably, it was Sam Kerr leading the charge to try and bring the Matilda's level, but nobody was there to pick up her square ball on the first attack after the penalty, which was well claimed by Musovic in the Sweden goal.

Sweden had a half chance to double their lead before the break, with Asllani's stinging effort from range going safely into the gloves of Arnold in the Aussie goal.

One of the stand-out Australia stars, Kyra Cooney-Cross was then a whisker away from one of the goals of the tournament, with the Hammarby IF midfielder's low, fizzing effort from 30 yards collected at the second attempt by Musovic.

As five minutes added time was put up on the board, a golden chance for Sweden to double their lead, a long free kick was half cleared by Ellie Carpenter, with her clearance falling to Filipa Angeldahl, who's prodded effort was superbly kept out at close range by Arnold, a vital save to keep the score at 1-0.

The first-half drama didn't stop there, Australia were awarded a free kick, with the ball falling to Sam Kerr on the right-hand side of the box, with her effort being saved well by Musovic, then as the ball was cleared, Asllani and Caitlin Foord clattered into each other in a very heavy collision just on the edge of the area, with both players and medical team glad to hear the half time whistle, so they could both be assessed in the correct manner.

Second Half:

Both Caitlin Foord and Kosovare Asllani were deemed okay to continue in the second half in Brisbane after the pair's heavy collision.

It was Sweden who had the first-half chance of the second forty-five, with Fridolina Rodolfo's attempted curling effort not troubling Arnold in the slightest between the sticks for Australia.

The co-hosts, roared on by the home crowd with every single touch, sought out Kerr with a long ball over the top of the Sweden defence, but Illestedt and Eriksson had both dropped off. recognising the threat that the Matilda's posed with that long, sweeping ball over the top.

Elin Rubensson, who was quietly going about her business very efficiently in the middle of the park, sprung into action to win the ball back and feed the ball out to the right to Blackstenius, but the latter's effort was well blocked by the boot of Clare Hunt, after very good work to set up the shot from the BK Hacken veteran midfielder.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Hayley Raso of Australia and Elin Rubensson of Sweden compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australia manager, Tony Gustavsson was the first to roll the dice, with Hayley Rasso and Katrina Gorry both being replaced by Emily van Egmond and Cortnee Vine in two attacking changes for the co-hosts.

No sooner than these changes were introduced, the Swedes doubled their lead and it was led by Captain Fantastic, Kosovare Asllani.

The captain started the move, driving forward and playing the ball out to the left channel and Stina Blackstenius, who was held up well, teed the ball back for Asllani who bent in a superb effort from just outside the area past Mackenzie Arnold, to give Sweden that elusive two-goal cushion.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Mackenzie Arnold of Australia dives in vain as Kosovare Asllani of Sweden scores her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The scorer of the second, Asllani and Blackstenius were both then replaced, by Lina Hurtig and Rebecka Blomquist.

Two more changes were then on the cards for Australia, knowing they had to throw everything at the game to overturn the two-goal cushion, with Ellie Carpenter and Clare Polkinghorne being replaced by Cortney Nevin and Alexandra Chidiac.

Zecira Musovic was clearly determined not to let her clean sheet up, commanding her defence from set pieces and claiming a deep Australia free kick well as the Matilda's threw everything and the kitchen sink to try and force a goal and unnerve Sweden.

Sweden's final change, saw the energetic Johanna Ryting Kaneryd replaced by Linda Sembrant, with the Chelsea winger putting a solid performance before her 89th minute withdrawl.

Australia huffed and puffed in the six minutes of added on time, but couldn't break the Swedish resistance, as the Blagult secured third place at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Player of the Match: Fridolina Rolfo

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden (C) heads the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by James Whitehead/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

It would've been easy to pick Kosovare Asllani after her stunning second goal in this game, but Fridolina Rolfo's performance left fans and pundits purring.

The Barcelona winger opened the scoring, slotting home a 30th-minute penalty after a VAR check, her third goal of the tournament, as well as being a general nuisance to the Aussie defence.

89% of accurate passes and winning nine of her fourteen duels on the pitch, this was an all-action display for the star with 80 caps, who ensured Sweden finished third place at the World Cup for the fourth time in their history.