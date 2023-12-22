Leeds United vs Ipswich Town: Sky Bet Championship Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

Ipswich Town and Leeds United are separated by ten points despite only being one place apart as the former looks to create a gap between them and their fellow promotion hopefuls.

Ipswich come into this one on the back of a 2-2 draw with Norwich City in the East-Anglian derby. Leeds meanwhile will be looking to end their run of two games without a win after a defeat to Sunderland and most recently, a draw with Coventry City.

The Trotters have made an impressive start to their Championship campaign following promotion from League One last term. At present, it looks like Kieran McKenna will be guiding the Suffolk-based side to back-to-back promotions.

Leeds, relegated from the Premier League last season, are in the mix for promotion but are struggling to maintain the pace with Ipswich and table-topping Leicester City.

With a win for Leeds, they will complete their first league double over Ipswich since the 2001/02 season when both teams were plying their trade in the Premier League.

The last time these two teams met was in August as Leeds ran out as 4-3 victors in a thrilling affair at Portman Road. Conor Chaplin netted late on for the hosts but it wasn't enough as Ipswich fell to their first defeat of the season.

Team news

Leeds United

Leeds remain without Stuart Dallas, who is yet to make a Championship appearance this term, as he recovers from a broken hip but should return in late January.

Junior Firpo is a doubt due to a hamstring problem and the same applies to Sam Bryam.

Having impressed following his £12m move from Swansea City in the summer, Joël Piroe is set to operate just behind striker Georginio Rutter.

Ipswich Town

There are no fresh injury concerns for Ipswich as they may look to stick with the side that shared the spoils with Norwich.

Janoi Donacien remains on the sidelines with a groin injury while Lee Evans continues his recovery following a Medial Collateral Ligament injury he suffered in September.

Likely line-ups

Leeds United

Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter

Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1)

Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Key players

Leeds - Crysencio Summerville

Having shown glimpses of his talent at the end of last season, Crysencio Summerville has been a key figure in Leeds' attacking play this season.

The Dutchman has been in fine form and in 19 Championship appearances, he has scored ten goals and registered six assists.

Not only that but he is unpredictable and has an exciting skill set. If Farke fails to return Leeds to the top-flight at the first time of asking, a host of Premier League sides will likely be eager to secure his services.

Alongside Piroe and Rutter, Summerville has had a significant contribution in the Whites being the joint third-highest goalscorers in the division.

Ipswich Town - Conor Chaplin

A man that steered the Trotters to League One promotion last term, Chaplin has remained an integral part in McKenna's well-oiled machine.

He netted on 26 occasions and assisted five in 40 League One appearances last season as Ipswich returned to the second tier for the first time since 2019.

The 26-year-old has eight goals and six assists to his name in 22 Championship appearances and like Summerville, is spearheading the forward line.

Chaplin signed a new three-year deal in June and he will be an influential figure if they are to return to the Premier League.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Leeds are the hosts for this clash with the game being held at Elland Road.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 12:00 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK are able to watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at midday.