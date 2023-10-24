Stoke City vs Leeds United: Championship Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

With the two sides sat at opposite ends of the table, this fixture holds an air of importance for both Alex Neil and Daniel Farke.

Stoke will be looking to build on Saturday's vital win over Neil's former employer Sunderland. The Potters will be hoping the much needed three points will be enough to spur them on to overcome a tough test on Wednesday.

The visitors lead a group of clubs looking to close the gap on front runners Leicester and Ipswich. Having won five of their last seven, the Whites will see this fixture as an opportunity to cement their position in the playoff spots.

Team news

Stoke City

After suffering from a lengthy injury list, Stoke welcomed back a number of key players on Saturday such as Andre Vidigal, Ryan Maaee and Enda Stevens.

Lewis Baker is back on the grass but the midfielder will likely still have a few weeks to go until he returns to the squad. Tyrese Campbell and Ben Wilmot are still recovering from longer term injuries and Emre Tezgel will feature for the U17s as part of his return to fitness.

Midfield pair Wouter Burger and Daniel Johnson will have to tread carefully as they are both a booking away from suspension.

The team will likely be unchanged as Neil looks to build some continuity in his new look team.

Like their opponents, Leeds' injury situation has improved with all returning players making it through Saturday's game.

Leo Hjelde is ready to feature. Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas still harbour longer term injuries and will both be unavailable on Wednesday.

Junior Firpo is still a few weeks away from returning and requires more time on the training pitch.

Predicted lineups

Stoke City

Travers; Hoever, McNally, Rose, Stevens; Pearson, Johnson, Burger; Leris, Maaee, Vidigal

Leeds United

Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter

Key players

Stoke City: Andre Vidigal

Potters fans would have been delighted to see their star Portuguese winger return to the field on Saturday following a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Vidigal joined Stoke from Maritimo for a £500k fee in the summer which now looks like a bargain as the 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite in the potteries.

The forward has five goals in seven appearances in all competitions and is Stoke's leading goalscorer. If the hosts want to come out of the game with any kind of success, Vidigal is vital.

Leeds United: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville's technical ability and flair has been on display this season, the winger has four goals and two assists in the Championship and was vital in his side's comeback win over Norwich at the weekend.

The Dutchman was a part of Leeds' relegation side but has shown his quality in the Championship and has attracted interest from the Premier League.

Fans of the Yorkshire side will be pleased Summerville stuck around following relegation and are reaping the benefits of his recent performances.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Potters will host Leeds at the Bet365 Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will start at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, October 25.

How can I watch?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 19:30 BST.