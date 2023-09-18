Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough: Championship Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

The first midweek Championship fixtures kick off on Tuesday with the battle between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough being a particularly notable affair.

Both sides currently sit at the foot of the table with just a point apiece. While Sheffield Wednesday have faced turmoil off the pitch, Middlesbrough have faced turmoil on it.

Despite both teams boasting impressive firepower last season, the sides are joint bottom in the goalscoring charts.

The high scoring possession based style of play seems to have recently been found out in the Championship with only Russell Martin's possession based Southampton conceding more goals than Boro this season.

Wednesday made an infamous climb back to the Championship last season, overcoming a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough to reach the play-off, final with Josh Windass scoring in the 123rd minute to promote the Owls.

Since their fairy tale run the club has experienced criticism after manager Darren Moore left the club and expressed his dissatisfaction at the clubs recruitment.

In their last game, Wednesday lost 1-0 to fellow Championship newcomers Ipswich. The loss left the Owls as one of three teams who are winless, with Tuesday's opponents and Swansea still without a win in the Championship.

Middlesbrough suffered a 2-1 loss at Ewood Park with fans criticising the teams ability at both ends of the pitch. Boro had more shots inside the box than any other Championship side with 14 with their 2.5 xG only enough to earn the Teessiders a consolation goal.

Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their last five games against Boro with the fixture seeing 16 goals in the last five results.

Team news

Barry Bannan has been instrumental in guiding Wednesday back to the Championship. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's miserable start was further compounded at the weekend with manager Xisco Munoz confirming that captain Barry Bannan was absent from the Ipswich game due to injury.

Owls duo Will Vaulks and Bambo Diaby were also absent from the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich, with centre-back Dominic Iorfa also suffering a knock early on in Saturday's game.

Middlesbrough

Carrick's men also suffered injury blows on Saturday.

New signing Alex Bangura was forced off after 70 minutes with a potential hamstring injury.

The Sierra Leone international was stepping in for the injured Lukas Engel with the Dane suffering from a knock.

Defensive trio Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Clarke and Tommy Smith also appear not to be ready to feature in Tuesday's game.

Likely lineups

Sheffield Wednesday

Vasquez; Paterson, Palmer, Bernard, Famewo, Delgado; Byers, Hendrick; Gregory, Fletcher, Windass

Middlesbrough

Dieng; Van Den Berg, Fry, lenihan, Engel; O'Brien, Hackney; McGree, Rogers, Forss; Latte Lath

Key players

Sheffield Wednesday - Palmer

Defence is going to be where this game is won and lost and Palmer has a tough task dealing with Middlesbrough's quick and unpredictable Latte Lath.

So far Wednesday's defence has been shaky but up against a Boro side who are struggling in front of goal, Tuesday's game offers ample opportunity to get their second clean sheet of the season.

The game offers both sides an opportunity to propel themselves up the table and create some momentum going into the next international break.

Middlesbrough - McGree

Middlesbrough fans have been crying out for McGree to get more game time this season.

The Australian offers an opportunity for Middlesbrough to rediscover last years goal scoring form and has three goal contributions despite playing less than 300 minutes this season.

McGree offers Boro creativity in midfield and a cutting edge in the final third that Middlesbrough's forwards have lacked so far this season.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium.

When is the match?

The game is being played Tuesday 19th September 2023 with kick-off at 20:00 BST.

How can I watch?

You can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 19:30 BST.