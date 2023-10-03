Ipswich Town 3-0 Hull City: Tigers Mauled as Hosts go top

After a pair of score draws last weekend, both Ipswich Town and Hull City came into tonight's game hoping to pick up all three points and continue their strong starts to the season.

A win for the hosts would see them go top whilst a Hull victory could see The Tigers rise as high as fourth in the table.

Unfortunately for Liam Rosenior's men, Ipswich rarely stepped off the gas throughout the match and proved why so many are tipping them for a successive promotion after seeing off Hull City with little issue.

An early goal from Wes Burns put Ipswich firmly in the driver's seat and a superb strike from Conor Chaplin sent the away side into half time with a mountain to climb if they wanted to extend their eight game unbeaten run.

Any hopes of a Hull comeback were firmly put to bed with a third for the hosts putting the game to bed with a little over an hour on the clock.

The final third of the game saw both sides go through the motions and offer very little threat to either goal.

Hull now find themselves sitting outside of the playoffs on goal difference and hoping that they can pick themselves up and go into the international break with a victory over Millwall at the weekend.

Now sitting at the top of the table, Ipswich will be relying on Preston to defeat Leicester tomorrow night to ensure that their stint at the summit lasts longer than twenty four hours.

Story of the Match

Averaging three goals per game at home, Ipswich are a side that rarely take long to get going. Tonight was no exception with an early onslaught yielding a goal for the hosts just five minutes into the game.

A looping ball over the top of the Hull defence was cleverly left by Conor Chaplin allowing Wes Burns to cut inside and deliver a drilled effort beyond Tiger's keeper Ryan Allsopp.

Amassing eight of their sixteen points from losing positions this season, conceding an early goal was of little concern to Liam Rosenior's men as they pushed for an equaliser.

A strong run from Liam Delap saw the ball make its way across the face of the goal but Aaron Connolly could only put it the wrong side of the post. Jaden Philogene then had an effort from 20 yards out that was of little trouble for Ipswich stopper Václav Hladky.

Despite the chances created by the away side, it was a case of one way traffic for the majority of the first half. Ipswich were a constant threat to the Hull goal taking nine shots, many from the edge of the box.

The host's persistence from range was rewarded just before half time with Conor Chaplin's fantastic curled effort finding the top corner and sending the home side into the break with a two goal advantage.

An injury to Hull captain, Lewie Coyle, saw play delayed at the start of the half however once play resumed, it went back to usual service with Ipswich dominating play and creating countless opportunities.

Goal number three for the home side felt inevitable and finally came just after the hour mark. A long ball from Hladky found the feet of George Hurst who played a ball into the box which was met by Marcus Harness and rolled past Allsopp to put the game beyond all doubt.

Late chances from both sides offered little danger to either goal as Ipswich saw out the tie with relative ease.

Player of the Match: Conor Chaplin

In reality, any of Ipswich's goal scorers would've deserved this after a comprehensive attacking performance from the hosts. However, it was the creativity, persistence and quality of Conor Chaplin that put him just above his teammates.

After finding the back of the net on twenty six occasions last season, Conor Chaplin has made the step up to the second tier look easy and tonight was no exception.

An intuitive dummy for Wes Burns' opener set the tone for the attacker's performance on the evening. Given acres of space to operate in on the edge of the Hull box, Chaplin dictated much of the play for his side and created a number of high quality chances for himself.

Tonight saw the 26-year-old thrive with this freedom in the attacking third. A constant threat from range, Chaplin's goal tonight showed just how dangerous he can be when given the space to shoot.

A strong showing from Chaplin in what was a dominant Ipswich display overall.