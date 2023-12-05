Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace come into this fixture with just one win in their past seven league games, and will be looking to improve on that when they entertain Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Recent defeats to Everton and Luton respectively have been particular disappointments for the Eagles, who currently sit 12th in the table.

Bournemouth's form is quite the opposite at present, with ten points taken from their previous five games, including victories over Burnley, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

The Cherries seem to have turned a corner following a slow start to the season in which they went nine games without a win.

Team News

Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp is expected to return to the Palace squad after he missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham due to personal reasons.

Star man Eberechi Eze is a doubt for the game as he looks to recover from an ankle injury. Roy Hodgson said there was a disagreement between Eze and the clubs medical staff, with the Englishman keen to return to training ahead of Wednesdays game, but the clubs medical staff thinking he needs longer to recover.

Cheick Doucoure (achilles), Rob Holding (ankle), Dean Henderson and Jesrun Rak-Sakyi (both thigh) all remain out for the Eagles.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta is pushing for a place in the starting line-up, but Hodgson is expected to stick with the same front three as the previous game: Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, and Michael Olise.

Bournemouth

Manager Andoni Iraola has said a few of his players are 'unwell' and will need to be assessed ahead of the game, but he no fresh injury absentees.

The Cherries are already without Alex Scott (knee), Lloyd Kelly, Max Aarons, Tyler Adams (all thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (foot), and Darren Randolph (illness).

Iraola is unlikely to make too many changes to his side following recent form, but Philip Billing and Luis Sinisterra may be called upon in order to give Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert a rest.

Likely Line-ups

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richard, Hughes; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Sensi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Tavernier, Semenyo; Solanke.

Key Players

Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen

At the heart of Crystal Palace's defence, Joachim Andersen has been a mainstay, playing nearly every minute in the league this season.

Adept at playing out from the back, Andersen is the perfect modern centre back, with a keen eye for a long pass, whilst remaining dominant in the air.

On Wednesday night Andersen will be tasked with marking Bournemouth's talisman Dominic Solanke, and their battle will be pivotal in how the game ends up.

With two goals already this season from centre back, Andersen has a keen eye for goal, which can help bolster his sides chances of getting a result against the Cherries.

AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier

Much like the rest of his team, Tavernier suffered a rather slow start to the season, with no goals in the first twelve games, and failing to cement himself a starting spot.

However, in recent weeks, his performances, and his sides results, have vastly improved, which was particularly evident in the game against Sheffield United, where Tavernier scored twice and put in a man of the match display.

In the weekend's game against Aston Villa, his pace and direct dribbling caused Lucas Digne all sorts of problems, and if he can continue this form he could be the difference between the two sides on Wednesday.

After being a key part of Bournemouth's survival last campaign, Tavernier will be aiming to push the Cherries up the table and away from any danger this season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Crystal Palace's home stadium, Selhurst Park.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick off is at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on Amazon Prime Video, with highlights to be posted on each clubs YouTube channels after the game.