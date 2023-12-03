West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace: Post-Match Player Ratings

Crystal Palace made the short trip to east London on Sunday as they faced a West Ham United side fresh from qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages, following their victory over Backa Topola in Serbia on Thursday.

The Hammers didn't appear to show any signs of fatigue in the first-half as they shunted out any Crystal Palace attacks with relative ease. The home side struck first through Mohammed Kudus as he finished of a delightful, flowing move, in the opening 15 minutes.

The Eagles dug in once the second-half commenced and managed to snatch an equaliser after a Konstantinos Mavropanos error in the 53rd-minute that ultimately secured a point on the road.

Here are how the players were rated after the stalemate.

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola - 6

With only two shots on his goal, Areola didn't have his busiest day.

The goal that saw the visitors equalise couldn't have been prevented by the newly-established number one, as he watched it roll into the bottom corner of his net.

Vladimir Coufal - 7

The full-back grabbed the assist for the first goal of the game with an intelligent pull back.

Coufal was consistently involved in the attacking build-up for the Hammers, with multiple dangerous crosses being swung in from the right-hand side.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 5

On a rare start for Mavropanos, his error led to the Palace equaliser. His sloppy back pass clouded an otherwise solid outing from the Greek international.

Getty Images Photo: Richard Pelham /

Nayef Aguerd - 6

Aguerd displayed a wide-range of passing, particularly in the first- half, as he often spread the play to initiate attacks.

Emerson - 6

Whilst he missed a glaring chance to put West Ham back in front, the former Chelsea man patrolled the left-hand side and kept Palace danger man Michael Olise fairly quiet.

Tomas Soucek - 5

The skipper was understated in his work like usual as he broke play up and kept things ticking in the West Ham midfield.

Edson Alvarez - 4

Since joining from Ajax in the summer, Alvarez has struggled to make his mark as the destroyer he's renowned to be.

The lack of tenacity he showed to close Odsonne Edouard down and prevent him getting his shot off for the equaliser was really poor and summed up an underwhelming performance.

James Ward-Prowse - 6

Ward-Prowse drifted between the left-hand side and the centre of pitch depending on whether West Ham had secure possession or not.

His calmness on the ball was key in retaining possession for his side when the game got scrappy during certain periods.

Lucas Paqueta - 5

One of the key players in this team, Paqueta didn't influence the game as often as he usually does.

An exquisite cross-field ball to Emerson was the highlight in a bleak 90 minutes for the Brazilian.

Mohammed Kudus - 9

The Ghanaian put in an outstanding performance with the way he impacted the game through his ball manipulation and ability to use his body to protect the ball.

He created and scored West Ham's only goal of the game after he flicked the ball over Will Hughes' head in the centre circle and drove his team forward, before finishing the move off with a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.

He almost doubled the Hammers' lead early in the second-half with a dangerous cross which was ruled out due to Soucek being in an offside position.

Getty Images Photo: West Ham United FC /

Jarrod Bowen - 5

In an unfavoured striker role, Bowen lacked the service and support to truly showcase his ability.

Usually so dangerous on the right-hand side, he couldn't quite produce the same kind of threat up against two established Premier League centre-backs.

Substitues

Pablo Fornals (Alvarez 88') - 6

In the short time he was on, Fornals managed to pick up the ball in dangerous positions and almost force a last winner with his clips into the box.

Crystal Palace

Sam Johnstone - 5

The Palace goalkeeper was arguably at fault for the first goal which somehow crept under him before he could really react.

He perhaps redeemed himself as he caught a Bowen header which was looping into the corner in the final minute of the contest.

Joel Ward - 5

The reliable captain was largely uninvolved for long periods of the game as he was as steady as always.

Joachim Andersen - 6

The Danish defender was desperately unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet after his powerful free-kick deflected just past the wrong side of the post.

Provided his usual aerial dominance as he overwhelmed an isolated Bowen.

Marc Guehi - 6

He formed the familiar partnership with Anderson and was solid defensively, whilst also driving forward with the ball on many occasions.

Tyrik Mitchell - 4

Now an established fixture in this Palace side, Mitchell really struggled against Kudus. Fortunately for him, his frustrations weren't disciplined after a petulant kick out at Coufal.

Getty Images Photo: Charlotte Wilson /

Chris Richards - 4

In only his second Premier League start of the season, Richards severely lacked any positional awareness as West Ham midfielders were constantly running off his shoulder into dangerous areas.

Jefferson Lerma - 6

Lerma brought some assertiveness and energy to a somewhat lacklustre Crystal Palace midfield, but failed to produce any penetrative passes which would cause West Ham any issues.

Will Hughes - 4

The former Watford man was uncharacteristically wasteful in possession and was ultimately the first player substituted.

Michael Olise - 7

Whilst it was only his second game since returning from injury, Olise looked sharp and was Palace's main and only source of creativity.

His side were heavily reliant on him to produce a moment of quality, and whilst the end product wasn't quite there, the intentions were encouraging.

Jordan Ayew - 6

With Eberechi Eze absent through injury, the attacking responsibility largely rested on Ayew's shoulders. However, most of his actions were occupied with attempting to contain his fellow countryman, Mohammed Kudus.

Ayew, who has seven goal involvements in 15 games against West Ham, failed to inflict any major problems on the hosts' defence.

Odsonne Edouard - 6

Despite looking awkward when doing so, he managed to convert his sides best chance of the game to retrieve a point.

Whilst a few half chances went begging, Edouard made the most crucial moment count.

Getty Images Photo: Charlotte Wilson /

Substitutes

Jairo Riedewald (Hughes 82') - N/A

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Edouard 87') - N/A