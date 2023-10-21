Newcastle United 4-0 Crystal Palace: Eddie Howe's men build Premier League Momentum

In a game which has ended 0-0, 1-1 or 1-0 on the last five occasions, Newcastle United put on a performance to remember as they cruised past Crystal Palace.

Palace showed a little fightback after wholesale changes were made by Newcastle in the last twenty minutes, but by then it was far too late.

Story of the game

Newcastle United played a partly rotated side compared to the team which played a 2-2 draw against West Ham before the international break. Alexander Isak, who scored a brace in that game made way for Callum Wilson.

Jacob Murphy also started at right wing, over the inform Miguel Almiron. Sandro Tonali, who has been embroiled in an alleged betting scandal whilst on international duty made way for the recovered Joelinton.

Crystal Palace, who are still without their star players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, made a few changes to the side which ran out a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in their last match. Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma replaced a missing Jeffrey Schlupp, whilst Jairo Riedewald was relegated to the bench.

The same front three of Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta would be set to run against a stalwart Newcastle defence which has only conceded nine goals in the league this season. Joel Ward additionally was called on to replace Nathaniel Clyne in defence.

Newcastle United started the match as they meant to go on. In the third minute, a diagonal ball was played across the pitch by Fabian Schar to Kieran Trippier, who played a quick first time pass to Jacob Murphy. The veteran Newcastle player then made an audacious lob, which floated over Sam Johnstone and into the back of the Palace net.

The goal was initially given offside by the linesman, but a quick VAR check showed that the cross-field ball to Trippier was onside. With less than 5 minutes played, Newcastle were one goal up, and that linkup between Schar and Trippier would torment Palace for the rest of the first half.

It was total domination from Newcastle, who had over 70% possession in the first half. They were constantly first to the loose ball and played through the slow and ineffectual Palace midfield. Balls were constantly played to Trippier on the right, who, more often than not, would deliver a delicious cross.

In the 25th minute, a won ball high up the pitch came to Murphy who took a shot from outside the box, but it was well-saved by Johnstone. In the 30th minute, a Murphy cross was floated right into the danger area at the far post and all Anthony Gordon had to do was put the finishing touch and it would have been a certain goal. Unfortunately, the ball was hit too high and ricocheted off the crossbar.

Approaching half-time, Palace were lucky to still only be down by a single goal. However, in the 44th minute, the second inevitably came. Jacob Murphy was marauding down the empty right-hand side from a Callum Wilson pass, and instead of laying off to the overlapping Trippier, he flashed in a gorgeous cross to the far post.

Anthony Gordon, who missed that aforementioned sitter cushioned in a lovely finish with his left foot. With that the game was realistically out of Crystal Palace's reach, having offered not even a shot on target in the whole of the first half.

Newcastle weren't done yet however, only 3 minutes later, Sean Longstaff latched onto a poor clearance from Marc Guehi and ran into the empty space in front of him in the box.

The midfielder took a moment and then passed a composed, right-footed shot into the left-hand bottom corner of Johnstone's net. For the first time, since his Premier League debut in 2018/19, the local lad has scored more than one goal in a league season.

The second half progressed much the same as the first. Newcastle won the ball only moments after kick-off and began marauding once again down that right-hand side. Roy Hodgson made adjustments at half time; Jordan Ayew was now helping to provide cover for the struggling left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

Near the hour mark, a pacey counter attack from a Crystal Palace corner almost resulted in a fourth goal for Newcastle, with Jacob Murphy's inviting low cross almost reaching Anthony Gordon at the far post. However, the skipper Joel Ward managed to clear the ball just in time, to spare Palace's blushes.

This was only temporary reprieve. Callum Wilson, who had a mostly quiet game, and was about to be replaced by the Swede Alexander Isak would be the scorer of Newcastle's 4th goal. In the 66th minute, from a Newcastle goal kick to Trippier, a quick ball was once again played down the line to Jacob Murphy.

He then played a perfect ball down through the lines to Callum Wilson, who took a touch, composed himself and then curled an accomplished effort with his right foot past the Palace keeper. This was to be one of his last actions on the pitch. As he came off the number nine seemed to give a cheeky wink to his friend / rival Isak.

Miguel Almiron, recently substituted on, nearly scored a fifth in the 75th minute, with Isak as a potential provider. The right winger, with a burst of pace, found himself one-on-one with the keeper, but impressive defending from Mitchell and composed positioning from Johnstone saved his effort.

Nick Pope was finally called into action in the dying minutes of the game as Palace looked to have any sort of fight back. The Newcastle keeper saved a travelling effort from an Odsonne Edouard freekick that looked destined for the top-left corner. Ultimately though, this was a totally one-sided affair, and Newcastle ran out completely worthy winners.

Player of the Match: Jacob Murphy

There were impressive performances all over the pitch from Newcastle United, but Jacob Murphy's influence in the game simply cannot be overlooked. From scoring the first goal with an audacious effort to assisting the key third and fourth goals, the second-choice winger today proved why he deserves to still be at one of the top-performing clubs in the Premier League.