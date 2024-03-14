Robert Vilahamn has reiterated that it is 'totally not acceptable' for a manager to be in a relationship with a player at a club in the Women's Super League.

Last week, Leicester City confirmed that manager Willie Kirk would not take charge of the team to help with an internal investigation surrounding his behaviour. The matter surrounded allegations of a relationship with one of their players.

Tottenham Hotspur's manager clearly stated at the start of his pre-match press conference that his thoughts surrounding the issue are clear.

"I think it is totally not acceptable. I as a coach am in a power position with the players and the staff. I think it's very much unprofessional to have a relationship with a player. I don't think it should be a question that we raise here. It's crazy," he said.

"People fall in love everywhere, but it is not where you should fall in love. But, of course, if people don't understand that, we might need to find guidelines so people understand that it is not acceptable in this environment. If people don't understand that, we need to teach them."

Currently, the FA and WSL do not have a written law stating that relationships between a manager in power and a player are banned — and, when questioned on the topic further, the Swede said he would agree if it was implemented.

"If that's needed to make sure we find ways to make sure this doesn't happen, then yes. But for me, it's so clear that it shouldn't be accepted. If that helps, then absolutely."

On facing Leicester with temporary leadership

Since Kirk was suspended to help with the investigation, Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby have been in charge, helping the Foxes reach the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Liverpool last weekend.

Their 2-0 win on Merseyside came as a shock, yet they still implemented the same style of football, meaning Vilahamn's preparations for the WSL match have not been severely affected.

"We put focus on how we play and how we want to develop the play and a little bit on our opponent, of course," he told VAVEL.

"When you change manager, that can be something going on, but I think the ones in charge right now look like they did the same stuff in the last game against Liverpool and did well. It doesn't really change anything for us. It's more like making sure we are really prepared for how they played last game."

Tottenham face this weekend's opponents in the FA Cup semi-finals in a month. Everyone at Spurs was visibly delighted at the draw at Hotspur Way on Tuesday, but the former Häcken is determined to make sure the players focus on the upcoming WSL matches first.

"You can see it as really good preparation for the FA Cup semi-final because you're going to practice something for that big game. But, on the other hand, it's actually a match in the WSL that is really important," he stated to VAVEL.

"They can actually go above us in the table. For me to be motivated for this game with 100% focus, of course, we will [take it as seriously as possible]. I know the players want to compete and be better.

"They want to show they can play on Sunday and perform in that game, so I'm really clear we're going to do a big performance and have all focus on the league game — and then take the FA Cup game in the future."

Vilahamn confident Amanda Nilden will join permanently

Amanda Nilden joined Tottenham during the January transfer window on loan from Juventus. The Swede provided more versatility in defence, fitting seamlessly at left-back.

Her stunning penalty into the top left corner against Manchester City epitomised her performance — and Vilahamn is confident she will join permanently in the summer.

"We didn't go for any loan player this winter window without having a smart plan to execute [a permanent move]. I'm quite sure she's going to stay next season," Vilahamn said.

"I've followed her for a few years because I had a left-back at Häcken who competed against her in the national team. The national team coach always picked Nilden instead of my left-back at Häcken. Now I've signed her instead [here].

"I love working with Amanda because she's very good on the ball and she's very skilful in many scenarios. She's still very young and there's more potential in her. She gives us a left-footer in the build-up. We didn't have that [previously] and I like to have those angles with a left-footed left-back.

"You can also see that she's taking steps in her attacking football. We know she's good defensively but I know she can overlap and cross as well.

"Also when you see her attitude in the penalty shootout, when she did that, that shows she's a cool girl who can do that in that moment. That's players I love to work with that passion and coolness. I love working with her and there's a plan for her to stay in the future as well."