Elegance. Creativity. Determination. Three words that showcase Grace Clinton's natural talent in a nutshell. She's one of the most talked about footballers in England at the moment — and she is loving life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Under the guidance of Robert Vilahamn, Clinton has been Spurs' key player this season, registering four goals and two assists in 14 matches. Yet her output is far more than goal contributions. It's her ability to make Spurs click.

Watching the N17 side throughout this season has been a joy. The results have been inconsistent — and at times underwhelming — yet they bring entertainment. Clinton's ability to glide through the opposition, pick out a stunning precise through-ball and combine with her teammates is mesmerising, playing a part in an entertaining WSL team.

During an interview at Hotspur Way, Clinton described herself as 'level-headed' and spoke highly of everyone associated with Tottenham. The club are now preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Leicester City, the biggest match in the club's short history, whilst Clinton described the prospect of reaching the final as 'unbelievable'.

"The day, the atmosphere and, even not stepping on that pitch, you can feel how big it [Wembley] is and how big the occasion is. To go and do it with this club and make history, getting there for the first time, would be an unbelievable feeling."

The sky is the limit for the 20-year-old as her prime years come into action, whilst questions surrounding her Tottenham - and Manchester United - future arise on the horizon.

'Amazing' Vilahamn key to Clinton's success

Ask any player at Tottenham who is key to Spurs' progress this season and they'll all say the same name - Robert Vilahamn.

The Swedish manager joined from Häcken last summer, immediately implementing a high-pressing and aggressive philosophy. "To dare is to do," some would describe it as, a motto etched onto the walls of Hotspur Way at every turn.

When Clinton joined Tottenham on loan from Man United last summer, no one could have predicted the impact she would have. It's felt like 'home' for the 20-year-old, who believes Vilahamn has been key in her success in N17.

“When I first came here, I knew I would be fighting for positions on the pitch. Even after the start, I think Robert gave me a chance when older players might have done a better job at the time. He really trusts young players and that’s one thing about his philosophy that he’s clear on," she stated.

"He gives a youth chance, and, with me, he’s done that. Had he not done that, I don’t think I would have the fitness and the confidence to really express myself. That all comes from his trust in me."

"I felt I came in with [a] change. When Robert came in, it felt like everyone brought into what he had to say. If that wasn’t the case, then we wouldn’t be doing the job we’ve done this year. All of the girls really trust him and I think, as a club, it is really exciting to watch the growth."

In short, the impact of Vilahamn is clear even from outside of the training ground walls. Yet when you hear Clinton, one of the country's best players currently, talk so positively about the Swede, it is clear the impact he is having on Spurs is felt by everyone.

“He’s an amazing coach and an amazing person. Half of it is being a coach and half of it is being a real people person," Clinton added. "Robert has that and he gives all the players amazing energy and confidence to be themselves."

Against Manchester City, Clinton played all 120 minutes during the FA Cup quarter-final. She played a key role in the club's progression into their first FA Cup semi-final, dominating the battles in transition.

Even in the dying seconds, Clinton was running, running as if her life depended on it — and her fitness levels have only improved this season due to Vilahamn's philosophy.

"I would have been subbed off earlier in the season. I think, to be honest, playing minutes, nothing beats it week in, week out. Sometimes you have three-game weeks, so getting that experience and playing those minutes only makes you fitter," she told VAVEL.

"I feel stronger than ever and obviously Robert trusts me to cover the distances. It was something like 14k against Man City. He trusts me to do that and I feel better than ever."

'Level-headed' Clinton enjoying a meteoric rise

At the age of 20, most people are in their final years of university, scrapping away at every single penny they can find to live an even half-comfortable life. Yet Clinton isn't any ordinary 20-year-old — and her meteoric rise from the Women's Championship to the England national team in less than 12 months epitomises that.

Her debut goal against Austria during the last international break came at an important time for Clinton. It signified that she wasn't just excelling in an ambitious Spurs team, but also for her country - the highest honour in football.

For some players, it would be easy to get sucked up by the occasion, building an ego too high to be knocked out, yet the on-loan Man United playmaker has remained 'level-headed', in her own words.

“It’s all happened quite quickly. For me, there are all those years at the start of your career when people don’t know who you are and don’t know your name; you’re building that up as well. When I was at Everton and Man United, I had a couple of seasons there where I wasn’t even in the squad at the time," she said.

"Definitely this season for outsiders looking in, it’s been a quick improvement, but - for me - it’s been a lot of hard work and only my family and people close to me see that. Keeping level-headed is knowing where I’ve come from and where I am now. Making the team at this club is amazing and we all feel that."

Tottenham now prepare for, potentially, three of the biggest months in the club's history. Every player will have a key role on the training pitches, but Clinton's ability to make the team click is clear — and FA Cup glory is in her sights.