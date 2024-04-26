Emma Hayes: "We have to be perfect to be able to progress"

Chelsea host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Blues take a 1-0 lead into the game against the Catalans who Emma Hayes described as "the best in the world."

Last weekend, Chelsea contained Barcelona to just one shot on target even though the side from LaLiga dominated the ball, with 66 percent possession. However, Hayes downplayed the performance instead looking ahead to tomorrow's game with a degree of caution.

"You’re only as good as your next game. That’s always been my motto and it doesn’t change and it won’t for this one."

Continuing with a degree of caution, Hayes emphasised how her team must be prepared to come under fire against the Champions League holders, stressing that her side must stay focused to ensure the best chance of reaching the final in her last season at the club.

“They are the best team in the world, I’ve said it a million times. They know how to be in this position and no matter what they throw at us, whether that’s bringing a false nine, overloading the left-hand side, accessing the pivot or drawing us out of position – Barcelona can hurt you in so many different ways.

"For us as a team, we have to be so mindful that you can’t switch off for one single second. This is a game that is played in the head first and foremost and we know we have to be perfect to be able to progress."

However, the Chelsea boss was keen to highlight that "it is just another game," as they try to navigate their way to the final in Bilbao.

“This is a game we want to be in. We’re looking forward to it but our team has huge experience of being in these positions. We attack the game exactly the same game we do every week."

Hayes' Lasting Legacy

Emma Hayes will depart Chelsea at the end of the season as she embarks on her new journey, taking up the role of USA boss. There is just one trophy that alludes Hayes in her twelve years in charge of Chelsea, the Champions League.

When asked whether the perfect storm was brewing for Chelsea to win the competition and if her players were even more driven to claim the trophy for her in the final season, she rubbished the claims.

“I think our players play for our badge, their families, for each other. I’m part of that. I’m in a team. It’s not me it’s we, it’s us. These players play at this football club in every game for Chelsea.

Hayes' legacy is so much more than the trophies she has won, she has been a part of a revolution that has seen the Women's game grow to new heights. The Chelsea boss tries to avoid reflection until the end of the season, however, she did divulge that the legacy she leaves in West London cannot be assessed until after her departure.

“The litmus test of all of that is the first game at Stamford Bridge next season and making sure they turn 35,000 tomorrow into the beginning of next season. I’m only here to challenge the club and grow the game. Of course, I’m delighted because our girls deserve that responsibility and this is one step in the right direction for growing the women’s game."