“We really feel like we are one club this year,” Robert Vilahamn said to VAVEL at Hotspur Way, just days after Tottenham Hotspur reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

As Amy James-Turner scored the winning penalty against Manchester City in the quarter-finals, there was a sense that a 'sliding doors' moment was unfolding before everyone's eyes. Jubilation from the players. Delight from Vilahamn himself and elation from the backroom staff.

Becky Spencer was the hero that afternoon, saving two penalties against Gareth Taylor's side. A couple of months prior against Arsenal, Martha Thomas was the saviour, finishing off a spectacular team goal to seal victory against their bitter rivals for the first time.

Yet that's the thing with Spurs. They're 'one club' now. Not a team reliant on one player, like they were with Bethany England last season; the Lilywhites know anyone can prove to be the hero on the day — and their FA Cup semi-final against Leicester will provide another foundation to do so.

Whatever happens in that historic match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the future is bright for Spurs Women, knowing further investment is likely to be on the way.

Exciting football the beating heart

When Spurs planned their future last summer, there was one key focus — entertaining football. "To dare is to do", once the lifeblood of the club, was merely a ghost around Hotspur Way last summer for both sides of the club.

They planned to change that, appointing Ange Postecoglou for the men's side and Vilahamn for the women's team. "To dare is to do" was back in full flow, with it now metaphorically etched on every wall at the training ground and stadium. Everyone associated with the club knows what it means, with the original Latin phrase "Audere est facere" placing an emphasis on taking risks.

Changing the entire direction of a team was always going to take time, particularly on the pitch. Major surgery was required at Spurs as if an open heart operation was necessary itself, yet they were showing their talents in the opening few weeks.

The Lilywhites lost their first match of the Vilahamn era to WSL champions Chelsea. New signing Martha Thomas scored the only goal for Spurs in a 2-1 defeat, yet the performance was inspiring. Full of fight, desire and commitment in every corner, Spurs went head-to-head with the very best.

Yet it's been the following results since against the smaller WSL sides which have been more impressive. Spurs have lost just once this season to a 'non-big four' side in the competition, coming in the form of a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, and that epitomises their talent. Vilahamn's squad are capable of dictating the tempo of the match, creating chances and defending securely.

It's progressed over the course of the season, showcased by them advancing from a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Man City before eventually beating them at the fourth time of asking in all competitions. Of course, there is still work to do, just like there is with every club in the WSL, but Spurs are on an upward trajectory that can reach new heights.

Vilahamn's focus on scoring goals in a particular fashion will only help their progress. After the victory against north London rivals Arsenal, the Swede clearly outlined that.

"That’s how we want to score goals."

"It’s not on set-pieces or a quick ball in behind, we want to be playing through lines, want to have speed and score in those ways. That’s how a Tottenham Hotspur team should score a goal and it was brilliant," he stated, knowing Spurs don't want to be associated with defensive and 'hope for the best' football.

Spurs' stunning team goal against Arsenal foreshadowed how the attack might click in the coming years. Currently, the situation is still far from perfect, with England, the club captain and player who saved them from relegation last campaign, still not at her very best.

The former Chelsea striker scored her first goal of the season away to Bristol City — and Vilahamn, who was 'very happy' for her to open her account, is hopeful it will kickstart her confidence in the final third.

England's relationship with fellow striker Thomas has yet to blossom into life either, which only adds to the excitement at Spurs knowing the forwards could eventually form a formidable partnership.

Smart recruitment outlines intent

Playing a part in Tottenham's progression has been their recruitment policy. Similarly to their search for a manager, Spurs focused on bringing in players who believed in the team's new philosophy.

Their summer signings of Olga Ahtinen, a possession-based midfielder, Luana Bühler, a centre-back capable of playing out from the back, and Martha Thomas, a striker who seems to never stop running, epitomised that. They all helped deliver Vilahamn's beliefs at the start of the season.

It was a similar story in January, with Charlotte Grant providing an impressive back-up option at full-back, Amanda Nilden being another possession-heavy defender and Matilda Vinberg acting as an exciting winger-turned-playmaker in the final third.

The plan has been clear to see, with the Swedish forward highlighting her enjoyment at the club to VAVEL earlier in the season.

"I feel like this is my home finally, now I have a new place. Everyone is so nice so it feels like I have been here for a longer time than I actually have," she said to VAVEL after scoring her first goal against Leicester.

All of these signings have improved the squad, yet Grace Clinton has helped narrow the gap between the very best teams and Spurs. The England midfielder joined on loan from Manchester United — and she has been the team's player of the season by helping them click.

The 20-year-old is set to return to Marc Skinner's side at the end of the campaign, yet Spurs will try and secure her signature permanently, however unlikely that is.

Vilahamn has stated he wants Spurs to move away from temporary loans, so another Clinton scenario is highly unlikely, but the midfielder has foreshadowed the potential Spurs have once everything is in place.

Relationship between investment and attendances must blossom

Vilahamn's philosophy is important. The scouting and recruitment plans are also crucial, but neither of them is as significant as investment from Tottenham's hierarchy.

Arsenal have taken years to progress to the club they are now in the WSL. It's a similar picture with Chelsea — and Spurs now have to play catch up. It's not an easy challenge, but it is believed the club remain committed to their objectives.

In a statement to partner the financial results, chairman Daniel Levy reiterated his intention to support the women's side of the club.

"We have ambitions to further grow and invest in our Women’s team and operations," he said.

The chairman, who texted Vilahamn after the match against Man City in the quarter-finals, will be at the heart of Spurs' progress in the coming years. With women's football only growing in popularity, the Lilywhites will want to be at the forefront — and that is only possible with world-class facilities.

Currently, they work at one of the best sites in the WSL, yet they have plans to improve them. Vilahamn told VAVEL at Hotspur Way that he wants to see the club focus on that area.

"I think that’s the key thing: to have a really good environment where they can be professional footballers and give them all the support they need," he stated.

"Some of the top clubs are at the top because they’ve put a lot of money into the business and I still think they can also be more professional in their environments."

"We are actually very professional, we have staff members around them that support them and we want to try and find those players that we can develop instead of just buying the most expensive ones so that’s a key factor for us to have really good facilities and a key academy so we can develop our own players and when we do that we’re going to beat those top-three teams."

Investing in the women's team will have long-term effects on attendances at matches as well. Currently, Tottenham have an average attendance in the WSL of 4,210, fractionally higher than last season but still only the eighth-best in the competition.

It's a mile away from Arsenal, who have averaged over 35,000 this season, yet continuing to install the 'to dare is to do' belief will help that gradually increase.

Brisbane Road is not the ideal scenario for Spurs. Situated in the heart of East London, most Spurs fans don't live nearby, creating a situation where the attendances suffer.

As things stand, no other short-term options are available to the club, but crowds will increase at Leyton Orient's ground once the investment - and an improving team - arrives.

The future is bright at Tottenham. The beating heart is no longer on life support. Instead, it is pumping life and energy into everyone associated with the club. Vilahamn's philosophy, coupled with plans to invest and a smart recruitment plan, paints a promising future for the north London side.